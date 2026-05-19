Mahama stayed away so Ministers could speak freely – Kwakye Ofosu opens up on Damang Mine Cabinet debate

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has defended President John Mahama over claims surrounding the Damang Mine lease process.

He insists the President deliberately stayed away from Cabinet discussions to allow ministers to speak freely.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the President recused himself from Cabinet deliberations because of the involvement of Engineers & Planners, a company linked to his brother, Ibrahim Mahama.

“When the Lands and Natural Resources Minister brought the matter to Cabinet for consideration, the President recused himself. He did not sit in that meeting,” he said.

According to him, the President considered it “an ethical thing to do” to avoid any perception that he was influencing a decision involving a company in which his brother had an interest.

“It was the Vice President who chaired it,” he disclosed.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu rejected the Minority's accusations that the President was orchestrating a takeover of the Damang mine for his brother.

“So any claim that he has handed over a mine to his brother is simply untrue on the evidence that is available as at this time,” he stated.

He explained that the Cabinet insisted on a competitive process rather than directly handing over the concession to Engineers & Planners.

“Government could simply have handed over to E&P without any competitive process, but Cabinet insisted that the competitive process be used,” he said.

He added that the committee responsible for the process publicly explained how the winning company was selected and why others were unsuccessful.

“That process was undertaken, and there was an accounting because the committee that did it actually engaged the Ghanaian people and publicly explained the processes,” he noted.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the President’s absence created room for open and frank discussions inside Cabinet.

“Our respect for the President really went high that day,” he said.

“He could just have decided, and sometimes even his presence alone can serve to intimidate people who may have other thoughts.”

He described the debate as “rigorous,” saying ministers freely expressed opposing views.

“People voiced their views frankly, without fear or favour. The Vice President encouraged everybody to say what they had to say,” he stressed.

According to him, the decision was never a “rubber stamp” exercise.

“There was no rubber-stamp decision at that place,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu argued that, if anything, President Mahama became “the biggest stumbling block” to E&P’s acquisition of the Damang mine because he insisted every legal and procedural step be followed.

“We are insisting that all the processes should be exhausted to the letter in this particular case,” he added.

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