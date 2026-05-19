Kylie Minogue says cancer experience ‘still with me’

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Singer Kylie Minogue said the emotional impact of her breast cancer diagnosis is "still with me today in many ways" two decades on, as she opens up about the experience in a new documentary about her life.
"Where do I even start? Shock," the singer said on getting her diagnosis.
"You're trying to understand something you've never thought about before. It's a crash course. It's very deep and extended and it's still with me today in many ways."
The Australian pop star, who called London home for three decades, also reflected on the "humiliation" she felt with some media coverage early in her career.
The three-part Netflix documentary gave her the opportunity to revisit her life more fully than she had before, she said.
Minogue said she had resisted making the film for years before agreeing to take part.
"I've been asked many times and I always said no," she told BBC London.
"If not now, when?"
The documentary also revisits other difficult periods in her life, including hostile media treatment at the start of her career.
Watching back footage of interviews she gave as a young star during her transition from the hit Australian soap Neighbours into her music career remained hard to process.
"When I see some of that footage back, I'm still as confounded as I was even as a 19-year-old," she said.
"Sometimes it felt like just humiliation and having to sit within that frame and handle it."
She said she did not believe such treatment would happen in the same way today, though noted that social media had created different pressures for public figures.
Minogue said making the documentary had required her to put aside her nerves and revisit moments she found painful.
"In the end, I just had to take the plunge and really open myself up a little more," she said.
The singer added that she hoped to return to acting in future, alongside continuing to make music, which she described as "a best friend" and "a saviour".
Minogue also hinted she could return to Hyde Park after recalling a previous 2024 performance there.
"I'll see you again at Hyde Park," she said, before adding: "I said that like I'm assuming I'm going to play Hyde Park again. Maybe I will. It was amazing."
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