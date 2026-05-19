Ghana to bid farewell to Aps Kwadwo Safo as funeral rites set for July 30

Ghana will bid a final farewell to industrialist and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo, with his funeral and burial rites scheduled to begin on July 30, 2026.

Funeral arrangements released by the Kantanka family, the Kristo Asafo Mission, former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo and the Funeral Planning Committee indicate that the burial service for the celebrated religious leader and innovator will take place at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

A national farewell ceremony is also expected to be held at Independence Square in Accra on July 31, where thousands of mourners, dignitaries, traditional leaders, church members, politicians and admirers are anticipated to gather to honour his life and legacy.

The funeral activities will conclude with a thanksgiving service at Jackson Park in Kumasi on August 1.

The late Apostle Safo, popularly known as “Kantanka”, was widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most influential indigenous innovators whose work helped shape conversations around African industrialisation, technology and self-reliance.

He founded the Kristo Asafo Mission in 1971 before later establishing the Kantanka Group, which became known for promoting locally manufactured products and technological inventions.

Over the years, Apostle Safo gained continental recognition for pioneering Ghana’s automobile manufacturing industry through Kantanka Automobile, producing vehicles designed specifically for African road conditions and local markets.

His annual technology exhibitions attracted widespread attention for showcasing locally engineered machines, electronics and industrial equipment developed under his leadership.

Beyond engineering and manufacturing, Apostle Safo was also recognised for extensive humanitarian and philanthropic work carried out through the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group.

His institutions supported educational initiatives, skills training, healthcare programmes and employment creation for thousands of young Ghanaians, while also promoting technical and vocational development.

Many followers and admirers viewed him as a symbol of African ingenuity and innovation, arguing that his lifelong advocacy for local production challenged Ghana and the wider continent to believe in indigenous technological capabilities.

Tributes have continued to pour in from religious organisations, business leaders, politicians and members of the public following the announcement of the funeral arrangements, with many describing him as a visionary whose influence transcended religion and industry.

The funeral ceremonies are expected to draw large crowds from across Ghana and abroad as the nation celebrates the life of a man whose legacy became closely associated with faith, technology and African industrial transformation.

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