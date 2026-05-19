Future Athletics stars ready to shine at UG Invitational meet

The University of Ghana Sports Stadium will come alive from Wednesday, 20 May, as it hosts the maiden edition of the University of Ghana Invitational Championship-Athletics, a three-day showcase of speed, endurance, strength and some of the brightest talents in tertiary athletics across the country.

Coming on the back of the African Senior Athletics Championships, the tournament is expected to sustain the growing excitement around athletics in Ghana, with the University of Ghana’s Sports and Wellness Directorate aiming to deliver one of the most competitive university meets in recent years.

The championship, which runs from 20 to 22 May, will feature athletes from seven institutions: the University of Ghana (UG), Tamale Technical University, Ho Technical University, Takoradi Technical University, Accra Technical University, the Colleges of Education Sports Association (COESA), and Thorne Foundation Sports Academy. Events will take place daily between 14:00 GMT and 18:00 GMT.

As hosts, UG will look to several standout performers to shine on home soil. High jumper Daniel Hoinsode Asare enters the competition in impressive form after winning gold at both the Cape Coast and Accra editions of the Ghana Athletics Association Championship with a leap of 2.10m.

He is expected to face strong competition from Accra Technical University’s Emmanuel Boadi, who recently cleared 2.0m.

In the long jump, UG’s Philip Boateng will also be among the favourites after producing a personal best of 7.51m to claim silver at the Cape Coast Championship.

On the women’s side, attention will once again turn to Rukaya Sumaila, one of UG’s most consistent performers.

The athlete currently holds the university record and has equalled the GUSA record of 2.12m, underlining her growing reputation on the national stage.

The middle and long-distance races are also expected to provide some of the championship’s biggest highlights. Reigning 800m champion Moris Bazaa will attempt to maintain his dominance, while local 5000m champion David Nakousi leads UG’s charge in the distance events.

In the women’s distance races, Jennifer Anani headlines a strong field after excelling in road races, cross-country competitions and the 5000m event.

She will compete alongside Elizabeth Adjei and Vivian Nartey, both of whom impressed during the Cape Coast and Volta Region Championships.

Takoradi Technical University’s Jane Membong, winner of the 1500m event at the GHATUSA Games, is also expected to draw attention, while COESA’s Veronica Yelimor arrives as one of the competition’s most decorated sprinters after winning the 100m, 200m and 400m events at the Ghana Athletics Association Championship in Cape Coast.

Perhaps the biggest name on the track representing UG will be sprinter Mordecai Owusu.

Having competed at the African Games and recently represented Ghana at the African Senior Athletics Championships, Owusu enters the meet with valuable international experience and strong form after impressive performances in both Cape Coast and Accra earlier this season.

With Ghana continuing to produce exciting athletic talent, competitions such as the UG Invitational Championship are increasingly being viewed as important platforms for developing the next generation of stars while raising the profile of tertiary sports nationwide.

The three-day event is open to the public, with free entry for spectators.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.