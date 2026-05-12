Edem stuns at African Senior Athletics Championships opening ceremony

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Ghanaian rap icon and “Volta V/I” hitmaker Edem delivered a thrilling performance at the opening ceremony of the African Senior Athletics Championships held on Monday, May 11, at the University of Ghana Stadium.
The award-winning musician lit up the stadium with an energetic set that had thousands of attendees, athletes and officials cheering and singing along throughout his performance. Opening with his recent hit single “Volta V/I”, Edem immediately took control of the atmosphere, turning the sporting event into a memorable entertainment spectacle.
His performance received praise from patrons and industry observers alike, particularly for his exceptional stage control, audience engagement, creative set aesthetics and commitment to performing live without relying on mimed DJ playback, a detail many attendees applauded.
Beyond “Volta V/I”, the rapper treated fans to some of his most celebrated songs, including “Over Again”, “Nyedzilo”, “Koene” and “Toto”, creating an unforgettable experience at the championship’s opening ceremony.
Some African athletes present at the stadium expressed admiration for Edem’s artistry and stage presence after the event, noting that they were impressed by both his music and performance quality. Several athletes reportedly shared interest in exploring more of his music following the show.
Edem’s appearance at the African Senior Athletics Championships further highlights the growing intersection between African sports and entertainment, while reinforcing Ghana’s influence on the continent’s cultural and musical landscape.
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