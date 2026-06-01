HP News 9 | Politics

There are no divisions in NDC – Godwin Ako Gunn

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  1 June 2026 7:32pm
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The Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Ako Gunn, has strongly rejected claims suggesting that the party is divided internally, insisting that the NDC remains united and operates strictly within democratic principles.

Responding to comments from the Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Haruna Mohammed, Ako Gunn argued that what critics describe as “divisions” are simply normal processes of political competition and democratic engagement within the party.

"We do not have divisions in our party and we cannot have divisions. Obviously, there will always be an election day. There will be a time when a timetable is set and people will definitely contest. We appreciate that and that is democratic,” he said in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, June 1.

He maintained that internal contests and differing opinions should not be misinterpreted as factional breakdowns, stressing that such processes are part of a healthy political organisation.

Turning his attention to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ako Gunn criticised what he described as attempts to shield internal processes under the leadership of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The NPP shouldn’t hide with the protection of Bawumia as a hardball strategy to prevent some of these things—unless you don’t believe in democracy.

"If indeed you think that is the way to go, then you should change your constitution so that you do your presidential elections before you go for your branch, constituency, regional and others. But it is the protection of Bawumia, that is the decision you have taken.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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