Stop presidential campaigns and focus on governance – NDC Council of Elders warns aspirants

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The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cracked the whip on internal factionalism, issuing a stern, uncompromising warning to party members against engaging in premature presidential campaign activities ahead of the next general election.

The high-level intervention follows an emergency, closed-door consultative meeting between the powerful advisory council and President John Mahama on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Strategic discussions at the meeting centred primarily on reinforcing party unity, enforcing strict internal discipline, and mobilising maximum grassroots support for the government’s flagship “Resetting Agenda”.

The council expressed grave concern over growing operational reports of early, well-funded campaign activities by certain individuals and interest groups within the umbrella fraternity. It warned that such actions are highly capable of undermining party cohesion and dangerously distracting the state from its core governance priorities.

In a strongly worded communique released to the press following the high-stakes meeting, the council reminded all ambitious members that the party’s supreme mandate at this historic juncture is to deliver tangible development to the people of Ghana.

The elders called on all ranks to immediately channel their intellectual energies and financial resources into supporting the government’s structural development agenda.

Spelling out its expectations for the rank and file, the Council stated:

“At this critical stage of national reconstruction and renewal, every member of the Party is expected to devote his or her energies, resources, and commitment to supporting the Government’s efforts to reset the country and improve the lives of Ghanaians, rather than engaging in activities that have the potential to create division, distraction, or unnecessary internal competition."

To anchor its directive in party law, the Council of Elders made a direct reference to Article 42 of the NDC Constitution, which explicitly outlines the formal timelines, legal frameworks, and protocols for the election of a flagbearer.

The elders reminded all potential hopefuls that such sensitive processes are under the strict, exclusive jurisdiction of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The statement emphasised that until the NEC explicitly rolls out a formal timetable and publishes official guidelines for the presidential primaries, no individual, group, or proxy organisation has the legal or political authorization to engage in any form of campaigning, whether directly or indirectly.

Reaffirming the party's constitutional supremacy, the communique noted:

“The Council emphasises that, until the appropriate constitutional processes have been initiated and the National Executive Committee has determined the timetable and guidelines for the conduct of presidential primaries, no individual, group, or interest bloc is authorised to undertake or promote any form of presidential campaign, whether directly or indirectly." Cease and Desist Order

Consequently, the Council of Elders has issued a final, binding directive ordering all persons currently involved in backdoor campaigning to cease and desist immediately. This sweeping ban covers all forms of media campaigning, structural mobilisation, public endorsements, and related internal political machinations.

The elders urged the global membership of the NDC to remain unswervingly focused on party unity and state governance, assuring them that internal democratic competitions would be robustly addressed when the constitutional window officially opens.

Concluding its advisory with a call for patience and collective responsibility, the Council added:

“The time for internal contests will come. For now, our collective responsibility is to serve the nation and successfully implement the mandate entrusted to us.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.