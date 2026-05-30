Sight and Sound: Fans go into frenzy at Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey as PSG retain UCL title

Wild celebrations broke out at Hitz FM’s Rep Ur Jersey event at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra after Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal on penalties to retain the UEFA Champions League title.

Moments after Arsenal missed the decisive penalty, PSG supporters leapt from their seats, waving jerseys, dancing, and embracing fellow fans as cheers echoed across the venue.

The atmosphere quickly turned into a party as music blared through the speakers, drawing scores of jubilant supporters onto the dance floor. Fans sang along, danced, and celebrated PSG’s back-to-back European triumph deep into the night.

The dramatic penalty shootout capped an intense final that had kept the packed crowd on edge throughout normal and extra time, before ending in scenes of joy for PSG supporters at one of Accra’s biggest football fan gatherings.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.