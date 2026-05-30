National | Photo Story

Sight and Sound: Fans go into frenzy at Hitz FM Rep Ur Jersey as PSG retain UCL title

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  30 May 2026 9:53pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Wild celebrations broke out at Hitz FM’s Rep Ur Jersey event at the Aviation Social Centre in Accra after Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal on penalties to retain the UEFA Champions League title.

Moments after Arsenal missed the decisive penalty, PSG supporters leapt from their seats, waving jerseys, dancing, and embracing fellow fans as cheers echoed across the venue.

The atmosphere quickly turned into a party as music blared through the speakers, drawing scores of jubilant supporters onto the dance floor. Fans sang along, danced, and celebrated PSG’s back-to-back European triumph deep into the night.

The dramatic penalty shootout capped an intense final that had kept the packed crowd on edge throughout normal and extra time, before ending in scenes of joy for PSG supporters at one of Accra’s biggest football fan gatherings.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group