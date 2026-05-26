NDC is a government of propaganda – Minority

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has strongly criticised government, accusing it of failing to deliver on key promises and describing the administration as a “government of propaganda.”

According to the Minority caucus, the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been inconsistent in its messaging and unable to implement the commitments it made to Ghanaians.

“We are simply saying NDC is a government of propaganda. They don’t believe in what they say,” the MP stated.

He alleged that the government has failed to deliver on its flagship job creation promise.

“They promised one job, three shifts. As we speak, they have failed on that one job, three shifts,” he said.

The MP also questioned government’s handling of agricultural policies, particularly cocoa pricing.

“They promised cocoa farmers that a bag of cocoa will sell at GH¢7,000. They came and have rather reduced it. At least they should have maintained the GH¢3,100 that Akufo-Addo left,” he added.

He further claimed that rice farmers have not benefited from the promised off-take system, arguing that imported rice is now cheaper than locally produced rice.

“They promised rice farmers that they were going to have an off-take system. As we speak, it is even cheaper to buy imported rice than locally produced rice,” he said.

The Minority also said maize and yam farmers are expressing frustration over what they describe as worsening conditions in the agricultural sector.

“Maize farmers are complaining. Yam farmers are complaining. Cocoa farmers are complaining,” he noted.

The Minority maintains that within a short period in office, the government has failed to translate its campaign promises into tangible results, particularly in agriculture and job creation.

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