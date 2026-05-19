Asantewaa Empowerment Initiative launches campaign against drug abuse and teenage pregnancy in Juaben

The Asantewaa Empowerment Initiative, in collaboration with the Shine Above Abuse Conference, has launched a major awareness campaign in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti region aimed at protecting young people from drug abuse and teenage pregnancy.

The initiative seeks to educate and empower boys and girls to make informed life choices and avoid activities that could jeopardise their future.

Addressing students during the launch, medical practitioner and public health expert, A.K.A.N Asiedu, warned young people against experimenting with drugs, describing substance abuse as a growing threat to the health and future of Ghana’s youth.

“Drugs can destroy your dreams, affect your health, and ruin your future opportunities,” he cautioned.

“Young people must learn to say no to substance abuse and focus on building meaningful lives.”

Dr. Asiedu also appealed to the government and stakeholders to support the initiative to enable it to expand its outreach to more schools and communities across the country.

For many students at the programme, the message resonated deeply.

Some participants admitted that peer pressure, social media influence, and exposure to harmful lifestyles continue to place many young people at risk, making such engagements timely and necessary.

Girl-Child Coordinator at the Juaben Municipal Education Directorate, Yvonne Telfer, encouraged students to speak up whenever they experience abuse or are introduced to harmful activities.

“Do not be afraid to talk to your parents or trusted adults if someone touches you inappropriately or tries to involve you in dangerous behaviour,” she advised.

According to her, educating children on abuse prevention and responsible behaviour is critical to raising confident and responsible future leaders.

She further stressed the need for institutions such as the Department of Social Welfare to support interventions that protect vulnerable children and adolescents.

Deputy Ashanti Regional Head of the Narcotics Control Commission, Charles Kanneo, also engaged the students on the dangers associated with narcotic drugs.

Sharing real-life experiences from law enforcement operations, he explained how drug abuse has destroyed lives and pushed many young people into conflict with the law.

“We arrest many young people whose lives could have been brighter if they had avoided drugs,” he said. “Stay focused on your education and future ambitions.”

Founder of the Asantewaa Empowerment Initiative, Angela Yaa Asantewaa, said the campaign forms part of a broader effort to safeguard the next generation from social vices threatening youth development.

She appealed for stronger collaboration among government agencies, civil society organisations, and development partners to sustain youth-focused education and protection programmes.

“We all have a responsibility to secure the future of our young people,” she stated. “This campaign will extend beyond Juaben to the Ashanti, Volta and Northern regions.”

Students who participated in the programme expressed appreciation to the organisers and resource persons for what they described as insightful and life-changing discussions.

Many said the sessions had inspired them to make positive decisions, avoid harmful influences, and become ambassadors against drug abuse and teenage pregnancy in their schools and communities.

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