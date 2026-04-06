Maiden Zongo Festival held in Wa amid calls to tackle drug abuse among the youth

Growing concern over drug abuse among young people dominated discussions at the maiden Upper West Zongo Festival 2026, held in Wa, with speakers calling for stronger action to address the problem in Zongo communities.

Speaker after speaker expressed alarm over rising cases of drug abuse, particularly among the youth, and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to combat the growing menace.

In a statement read on behalf of the Zongo chiefs by their spokesperson, Abdallah Dan Hasan, the chiefs issued a stern warning against the trafficking and use of drugs such as tramadol, calling on municipal authorities and law enforcement agencies to strengthen enforcement measures.

"Zongo is a peaceful place, but you cannot talk of Zongo without illicit drugs," he stated, urging authorities to intensify their crackdown on the drug trade.

He also commended the Wa Municipal Assembly for its ongoing street-lighting project, noting that the illumination of previously dark areas had helped curb illicit activities, particularly in the market area.

The maiden Zongo Festival 2026 featured vibrant cultural displays at Tendamba JHS Park in Wa on Saturday, 4 April. The event brought together various ethnic groups, including Hausas, Fulanis, Wangaras, Zabarimas, Dagombas, Mossi, Gursinshi, Kotokoli, Busanga, Yoruba and Sissalas, united by a shared commitment to promoting unity, peace, cultural heritage and development across Zongo communities in the Upper West Region.

The festival opened with ceremonial entrances by Zongo traditional chiefs, who exchanged greetings and showcased a variety of traditional foods.

Divisional Chief of the Wala Traditional Council, Naa Abdul Razak Abdulai, representing the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area, Wa Naa Adams Seidu Pelpuo, highlighted the longstanding historical relationship between the Wala and Zongo communities.

He recalled the support provided by Zongo ancestors to the Wala people during the First World War, which led to the allocation of land for their settlement by the government at the time.

The Zabarima Queen Mother, Hajia Salamatu, also raised concerns about drug abuse, lamenting the increasing number of young people involved in substance use and its effects on social behaviour and public property.

Chief Megoro Abdul Rahman of the Hausa community reinforced the anti-drug message, emphasising that the Zongo community upholds values of decency and discipline.

The Wa Municipal Chief Executive, who represented the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, and the Upper West Regional Minister, Lawyer Charles Lwanga Puozuing, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to community development.

The event featured cultural performances, including a spoken-word presentation by young Abubakari Hamdiya Wini celebrating her Fulani heritage.

The festival concluded with the presentation of citations to participating chiefs and energetic traditional dances, marking a successful maiden event that organisers hope will become an annual platform for promoting peace and regional integration.

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