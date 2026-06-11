Chief Imam Sheikh Sharubutu warns against rising drug abuse ahead of 2026 World Drug Day

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has expressed concern over the rising abuse of drugs among young people, warning that the growing menace is threatening the future of the country's youth.

The Chief Imam made the remarks when the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, led a management delegation to pay a working visit to him ahead of the 2026 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The visit formed part of efforts to engage key national stakeholders in the campaign against drug abuse and to officially invite the Chief Imam to the grand durbar marking World Drug Day, scheduled for Friday, June 26, at the UPSA Main Auditorium.

Addressing the delegation, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu lamented the increasing rate of drug abuse, particularly among young people, describing it as a major threat to the nation's future.

According to him, the indiscriminate use of drugs is destroying the potential of many young people and requires urgent collective action.

The Chief Imam also commended the management of NACOC for its continued efforts to combat drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking across the country.

He encouraged the Commission to remain steadfast in its public education and enforcement activities aimed at protecting young people from the dangers of substance abuse.

Speaking during the visit, Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey thanked the Chief Imam for receiving the delegation and for his consistent support for national development issues.

He expressed concern over the increasing abuse of drugs, saying the problem is destroying many innocent lives and undermining the country's human resource potential.

The NACOC Director-General stressed that the fight against drug abuse cannot be won by the Commission alone and called for stronger collaboration among religious leaders, traditional authorities, parents, schools and other stakeholders.

He urged all sectors of society to support NACOC's efforts to reduce drug abuse and curb illicit drug trafficking in Ghana.

The delegation included the Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, Lawyer Alexander Twum-Barimah, and other members of the Commission's management team.

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