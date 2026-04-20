Mahama sounds alarm over rising drug abuse among youth

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President John Mahama has warned that increasing drug abuse among young people is posing a serious threat to communities and undermining national development.
His comments come in response to concerns raised by traditional leaders in the Northern Region, who have highlighted the growing prevalence of substance abuse among the youth and its impact on social stability.
Speaking during his Resetting Ghana tour in the region on Sunday, April 19, 2026, the President said security agencies are stepping up efforts to tackle the menace but stressed that stronger action is required.
“Drugs are destroying young people, and so NACOC and the police are concerned about drugs not only in the Northern Region, but also all over the country,” he stated.
Mr Mahama disclosed that recent operations led by a task force deployed by the Inspector-General of Police have resulted in several arrests, although many of those apprehended are low-level offenders.
“Most of the time, those we arrest are the peddlers and not the barons who smuggle these drugs into the system,” he said, adding that authorities have tightened surveillance at the ports and intercepted significant quantities of narcotics.
He further pointed to cross-border trafficking as a major challenge, explaining that smugglers often route drugs through neighbouring countries before distributing them locally.
He assured that ongoing enforcement efforts would be strengthened to disrupt supply chains and support communities in addressing the problem.
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