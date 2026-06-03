Four Kumasi Academy WASSCE candidates arrested over threats to burn school

Audio By Carbonatix
Four students of Kumasi Academy (KUMACA) sitting the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been arrested by police over alleged threats to set the school on fire after completing their exams.
The students are said to have made the threats following a controversial “quarantine” arrangement introduced by the school, under which they were separated from other candidates during the examination period.
The four are among about 60 candidates being supervised in isolated rooms as part of what school authorities describe as a disciplinary and examination-integrity measure.
According to the school, the affected students had previously breached internal regulations, including absenteeism, refusal to take internal examinations and alleged misconduct during the academic year.
However, the arrangement has sparked concern among some parents, who argue that the system is psychologically distressing for students already under examination pressure.
They have described the approach as “tense and hostile”, calling for a review of how disciplinary cases are handled during national examinations.
Officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Asokore Mampong Municipality have defended the decision, insisting it is meant to protect examination integrity and prevent malpractice.
Municipal Director of Education, Samson Anawine Atogembero, said the measure ensures that candidates who previously breached rules do not disrupt the examination process.
“We cannot allow them to be with other students who were regular throughout the semester because they can be disruptive and may interfere with the integrity of the exams,” he explained.
He, however, clarified that the term “quarantine” has been misunderstood, adding that the students remain under supervision and are being treated as regular candidates in separate arrangements.
Meanwhile, the Asokore Police Command confirmed the arrest of the four students over the alleged threats. The suspects have since been released after signing a bond of good behaviour, according to education authorities.
Mr Atogembero warned that any further threats or acts of destruction by students in the municipality would be met with the full force of the law.
The WASSCE examination is ongoing nationwide, with education authorities maintaining heightened supervision to ensure order and compliance.
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