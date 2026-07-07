Police post torched after fatal Sayerano shooting as tensions escalate

A police post located at Asempaneye Forest near Sefwi Sayerano in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region has been set ablaze by unidentified persons, further escalating tensions following the fatal police shooting that claimed two lives on Tuesday, July 7.

The attack on the police facility occurred in the aftermath of the confrontation between residents of Sayerano and a police patrol team, an incident that has already triggered a major investigation by the Ghana Police Service and the interdiction of eight police officers.

Although no casualties were reported in the latest attack, the destruction of the police post has heightened security concerns in the area, with authorities expected to intensify efforts to restore calm and identify those responsible.

Deadly confrontation

The latest development follows a violent clash during a police operation in Sayerano.

According to the Western North Regional Police Command, preliminary investigations indicate that three people sustained gunshot wounds during the confrontation, two of whom later died from their injuries.

Three other persons who were injured in the incident are receiving treatment at the Asafo Roman Catholic Hospital.

In a statement signed by DSP Humphrey D. Amoah, Staff Officer at the Western North Regional Police Command, on behalf of the Head of Public Affairs, the police said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to undertake a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The statement further announced that all eight officers involved in the operation had been interdicted pending the outcome of the investigations.

The police said the decision formed part of measures to ensure transparency and accountability while investigations continue.

The confrontation is alleged to have occurred when personnel from the Sefwi Wiawso Divisional Police Command travelled to Sayerano to arrest a suspected drug peddler.

Eyewitnesses claim some residents attempted to prevent the arrest, leading to a confrontation between members of the community and the police team.

Speaking to Adom News after the incident, community member Okyeame Kwaku Ortiz alleged that officers opened fire during the confrontation after resistance from some residents.

According to him, two people died at the scene, while two others sustained gunshot injuries and fractures.

He also claimed another resident was initially reported missing following the shooting, raising fears within the community that the individual might also have been shot.

One of the deceased was conveyed to a mortuary, while the second body reportedly remained in the community immediately after the incident.

Mr Ortiz expressed disappointment over the conduct of the operation and called on the authorities to ensure a thorough investigation and justice for the victims.

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