Police arrest convicted fraudster Eric Afoakwa while attempting to leave Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has arrested convicted fraudster Eric Afoakwa, also known as "Chad", who had been on the run after being sentenced in absentia to eight years' imprisonment for multiple financial crimes.
In a statement issued on Sunday, 6th July 2026, the Police said Mr Afoakwa was apprehended by officers from the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit while allegedly preparing to leave the country.
The operation was carried out on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).
Mr Afoakwa was convicted in absentia by the Accra High Court in 2019 on five of six charges, including money laundering, defrauding by false pretences, forgery of official documents and tax evasion.
The court, presided over by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa, sentenced him to serve eight years' imprisonment concurrently. It also ordered him to refund US$132,660 to the complainant in the case.
Following the judgment, Mr Afoakwa reportedly went into hiding and was subsequently declared wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), which appealed to the public for information leading to his arrest.
The Police said the suspect will be handed over to EOCO to facilitate the enforcement of the court's judgment.
The Ghana Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to working with relevant state institutions to track down fugitives and ensure they are brought before the law to face the consequences of their actions.
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