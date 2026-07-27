Ex-convict jailed for unlawful entry and stealing

The District Magistrate Court One in Tarkwa has sentenced Shadrack Cobbinah, an unemployed man, to two years imprisonment in hard labour for unlawful entry and stealing.

Cobbinah pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

The court said the sentence was to punish him for his repeated offences and to serve as a deterrent to others.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Adwoa Yeboah told the court that the complainant, Abdul Rahman, is a welder residing at Nkamponase, while Cobbinah lives at Tarkwa Railway Station.

She said on May 16, 2026, at about 4:00 am, the complainant received a call from his brother, Efo, that an unknown person had broken into his room and stolen his wife’s mobile phone and money.

Sergeant Yeboah said the complainant later went to his workers’ room, where similar thefts had occurred before, and found the door open.

Upon checking, they discovered that a Samsung A16, Infinix, Tecno, and Intel mobile phones, all valued at GH¢4,000.00, had been stolen.

The prosecutor said on the same day at about 6:00 pm, the complainant went to the Railway Station and saw Cobbinah holding an iPhone with a picture of the complainant’s brother saved as the wallpaper.

She said the complainant pretended he wanted to buy the phone. Cobbinah was arrested and handed over to the police.

During interrogation, Cobbinah confessed that he and an accomplice, Michell, now on the run, broke into the complainant’s residence and stole four mobile phones, an iPhone, and GH¢4,000.00 from another house.

He said they shared the phones and planned to sell the iPhone later and he gave one of the phones to a friend called “Gameboy” and kept the other in their room.

Sergeant Yeboah added that one Ahmed later took all the mobile phones to the police station and told police that Michell had brought them to him after hearing of Cobbinah’s arrest.

The court was informed that in 2024, Cobbinah was convicted and sentenced to six months' imprisonment for stealing a mobile phone and a laptop from a store. After his release, he and three others assaulted someone, but after being granted bail in that case, he failed to appear in court as required by the law.

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