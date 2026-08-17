GTA closes Elmina Beach Resort, three other facilities over regulatory violations

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in the Central Region has temporarily shut down four hospitality establishments for breaching various tourism regulatory requirements.

The affected facilities are the Elmina Beach Resort in Elmina, Savoy Hotel, Veke Executive Lodge, and Wiz Homes, an Airbnb property, all in Cape Coast.

While some operated without licences, others were sanctioned for non-payment of the tourism levy, operating substandard facilities, providing poor services, among other regulatory breaches.

Caution notices were also placed at some facilities yet be licensed and operational, but intelligence suggested they were preparing to receive visitors during the Oguaa Fetu Afahye.

The affected facilities were caught up in an ongoing enforcement exercise by the GTA to clamp down on non-compliant establishments ahead of the Fetu Afahye celebrations in September.

Mr Charles Buabin, the Regional Director of Tourism, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), noted that the affected facilities were shut down after ignoring several cautions issued by the Authority.

He explained that accommodation establishments, including Airbnb properties, were required by law to register and obtain the necessary licence before commencing operations.

“In the laws of Ghana, Airbnb is not stated as a facility. All accommodation enterprises are supposed to be registered and licensed before they can operate,” he stressed.

Mr Buabin explained that the establishments would be required to rectify identified defects and pay the applicable regulatory fines before they could be reopened.

He cautioned the public and patrons of hospitality establishments to check the licensing status of facilities and ensure that their licences were valid before patronising them.

He assured the public that the enforcement exercise would continue unabated across the region, particularly during the festive season, to sanitise the hospitality industry and ensure that patrons received standard services.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.