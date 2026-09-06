Nigerian-British businessman dies after penis enlargement procedure in Thailand

A 43-year-old Nigerian-British businessman and social media influencer, Igho Ubiribo, has died after undergoing a penis enlargement procedure during a holiday in Thailand.

According to the Daily Mail on Saturday, a UK coroner ruled that the cosmetic procedure caused a fatal pulmonary embolism.

Ubiribo, also known by the nicknames “Tiny”, “Denisi” and “Ego”, was reportedly on a luxury holiday in Bangkok with his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, when he decided to undergo the procedure.

The Daily Mail reported that 40 millilitres of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine were injected into Ubiribo’s penis at an unnamed clinic in Thailand in March.

Following the procedure, Ubiribo and his wife reportedly went for a massage at their Marriott hotel.

It was during the massage that he complained of chest pain and subsequently passed out twice.

He was taken by ambulance to Sukhumvit Hospital, where he was initially able to respond to questions.

According to evidence presented at an inquest at the Inner West London Coroners’ Court, Allen informed doctors that her husband had recently undergone penis filler injections.

Doctors suspected that Ubiribo had suffered a pulmonary embolism and recommended a CT scan.

However, he reportedly lost consciousness before the scan could be carried out.

He was subsequently transferred to an intensive care unit, where medical staff performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation for more than 100 minutes in an attempt to revive him.

Ubiribo died in the early hours of March 6.

Postmortem findings

A postmortem examination conducted in the UK later found cellular material in Ubiribo’s lungs that was consistent with the hyaluronic acid used in the penis filler.

Pathologist John du Parcq told the inquest that the material found in Ubiribo’s lungs matched the substance used during the cosmetic procedure.

He said the finding was consistent with a pulmonary embolism and also matched the findings of a Thai autopsy.

The coroner, Jean Harkin, subsequently ruled that Ubiribo died from a pulmonary embolism caused by the cosmetic procedure.

A pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood vessel supplying the lungs becomes blocked. The condition can be life-threatening because it can suddenly restrict blood flow to the lungs and place severe strain on the heart.

The Daily Mail reported that Ubiribo’s primary care doctor in London provided information about his medical history during the inquest.

He had previously undergone surgery on his joints and was described as pre-diabetic and suffering from gout.

However, the doctor reportedly indicated that he had no other significant medical conditions.

Penis fillers containing hyaluronic acid are used as a non-surgical method of increasing penis girth.

However, medical professionals have warned of potentially serious complications associated with injectable fillers.

The Daily Mail reported that such procedures can cost thousands of dollars and that the effects of hyaluronic acid fillers generally last several months before the material is gradually absorbed by the body.

Lavish lifestyle

Ubiribo was known for documenting his affluent lifestyle on social media and had about 185,000 followers on Instagram.

The businessman reportedly owned a home in Los Angeles valued at about $1.1m and an apartment in London worth about $600,000.

He married Allen, a fashion designer and socialite, in a lavish ceremony in Zimbabwe in 2022.

Following his death, Ubiribo was buried in London in a gold coffin, with reports putting its cost at more than $600,000.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido was among those who attended the funeral.

Davido, who was described as a childhood friend of Ubiribo, reportedly spoke at the funeral and expressed shock over his death.

He described Ubiribo as a man of great energy and presence, saying his death was difficult to accept.

The case has drawn renewed attention to the potential risks associated with cosmetic penis enlargement procedures involving injectable fillers.

While hyaluronic acid is widely used in cosmetic treatments, Ubiribo’s case demonstrates the potentially fatal complications that can arise from such procedures.

The coroner’s finding was based on evidence presented at the inquest that linked the material found in Ubiribo’s lungs to the hyaluronic acid used in the cosmetic procedure.

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