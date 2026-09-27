Floods leave 246 without shelter as 93 houses collapse in North East Gonja

At least 93 houses have collapsed and more than 246 residents have been left without shelter after torrential rains caused severe flooding in parts of the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The floods have also destroyed food stocks, farm produce, and livestock, while damaging a key feeder road and cutting off communities, including Lantung Park, Kedingi, and Kanankula, from surrounding areas.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said the flooding followed continuous rainfall that began on Wednesday.

NADMO's Savannah Regional Director, Mahama Zakaria, who led an assessment of the affected communities, said the extent of the damage had been documented and that situation reports had been sent to the organisation's head office.

He said relief items could reach affected residents within 48 hours.

“Our immediate priority is to assess the extent of the damage and provide support to residents who have been displaced,” Mr Zakaria said.

For residents, however, the losses extend beyond damaged homes.

Luckman Musah said floodwaters destroyed his bags of soybeans, maize and rice, as well as livestock.

“I have lost bags of soybeans, maize and rice, as well as my livestock, to the floods,” he said.

He appealed to the government and other organisations to provide urgent support to affected families.

“We are appealing to the government and other stakeholders to come to our aid because we have lost our homes, food and sources of livelihood,” he added.

The flooding has also disrupted movement after a section of a feeder road linking the affected communities to the local market was washed away.

The road is a key route for the movement of people, farm produce and other goods, with residents warning that prolonged inaccessibility could worsen the economic impact of the floods.

Eric, a business operator, said traders were already feeling the effect of the damaged road.

“The damaged road has affected our businesses because customers and traders can no longer move freely between the communities and the market,” he said.

The disruption could also affect the movement of food and other essential goods, while district officials have raised concerns about access to healthcare for residents in affected communities.

The District Chief Executive for North East Gonja, Abdul Mumin Ewuntomah, confirmed that about 93 structures had collapsed across the district.

He said residents from around Bimbila who rely on the road to access the local market had also been cut off.

“This road is very important because it links several communities to the market. People from around Bimbila also use it to engage in trading and other economic activities,” he said.

“If the route is not fixed, many people will not be able to come to the market, and this will affect businesses and livelihoods,” he added.

Mr Ewuntomah appealed to the National Security, the Minister of Roads and Highways and the Department of Feeder Roads to treat the damage to the road as an emergency.

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