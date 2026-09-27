National

Some Ghanaians use free speech to destroy reputations – Bobby Banson

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  27 September 2026 8:16am
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Lawyer Bobby Banson has criticised the use of social media to attack and damage the reputations of others, particularly public figures, under the guise of freedom of speech.

He argued that some people make harmful claims because they believe there will be no consequences. He said the trend was unacceptable and disclosed that he had personally been a victim of such attacks.

"Between 2000 and 2026, people are becoming more intentional about saying things that they know are false that affect the social fibre… so people do these things for whatever they want, knowing that there is no criminal punishment," he said on JoyNewsfile on Saturday, September 25.

"So you cannot say freedom of speech allows you to denigrate people who hold public offices," he added.

His comments came amid a national debate over how authorities should respond to harmful online content. The discussion has intensified following the detention of nurse Salomey Awiti Bafoh, who is accused of helping a UK-based TikToker publish and circulate false information.

The allegation is before the courts. An Accra High Court denied her bail on Friday, 25 September.

President John Dramani Mahama has called for restraint in handling speech-related cases. In a letter to the Media Foundation for West Africa and the Ghana Journalists Association, he warned that legitimate criticism, political commentary, satire and dissent should not be criminalised. He also urged stakeholders to consider alternatives to arrest and prosecution where online content does not involve threats, incitement, violence or other clearly criminal conduct.

At a meeting with Ghanaians in New York on Friday, the President said police action could sometimes go too far and renewed his call for a national discussion on TikTok and other new media platforms.

Watch his concerns below.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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