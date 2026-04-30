E&P’s 100% gold sale to GoldBod sets benchmark — Legal Rep

Audio By Carbonatix
A legal representative for E&P, Bobby Banson, has urged mining companies across the country to emulate what he describes as a patriotic commitment to national development, following the company’s decision to sell 100 per cent of its first gold output to GoldBod.
“This should serve as an example to other miners across the country that this Ghana we want to build can be built in our small ways,” Mr Banson said, highlighting the broader significance of the move beyond the immediate transaction.
He explained that the decision is intended to support the national economy, particularly efforts to strengthen gold reserves and stabilise the local currency.
According to him, aligning private sector actions with national priorities is crucial in achieving sustainable economic growth.
Mr Banson also expressed the company’s appreciation to the government for creating the enabling environment for such a transaction.
He noted that E&P remains committed to contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s economic progress through responsible and strategic participation in the mining sector.
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