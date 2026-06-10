Football

Betway Ghana celebrates its 10th Birthday with “IT’S YOUR TEN” campaign

Source: Joy Sports   
  10 June 2026 9:35am
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Betway is marking a decade of operations in Ghana this June, celebrating ten years of delivering world-class sports and online entertainment while placing customers at the heart of the experience.

Since launching in Ghana, Betway has helped redefine how sports fans engage with their passion, bringing thrilling moments, big wins, and a dynamic betting experience to thousands of customers across the country.

To commemorate this milestone, Betway is introducing “IT’S YOUR TEN” campaign, a creative platform that shifts the focus from the brand to the customers who have been part of its journey. Translated into Twi as “WO MMRE ADU”, the campaign reflects Betway’s commitment to its Ghanaian audiences.

Rather than simply marking a company anniversary, “IT’S YOUR TEN” transforms the moment into an opportunity for customers, rewarding their loyalty, reigniting their excitement, and welcoming them into the next chapter of Betway’s story.

Jason Kramer, Managing Director at Super Group Africa - Powering Betway Africa, says "Reaching 10 years in Ghana is an important milestone for us, but more importantly, it’s a testament to the customers who have been part of our journey. ‘IT’S YOUR TEN’ is about celebrating them, their passion for sport, their moments of excitement, and their role in shaping what Betway is today."

Over the past decade, Betway has continued to evolve alongside Ghana’s sports landscape, supporting local engagement, enhancing digital platforms, and delivering a seamless entertainment experience built around its customers.

The “IT’S YOUR TEN” campaign will roll out throughout June, featuring a series of activations, promotions, and player-focused experiences designed to celebrate the community that has defined Betway Ghana over the last ten years.

As Betway looks ahead, the focus remains firmly on its customers, continuing to elevate its world-class entertainment experience and build on a decade of shared moments and excitement.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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