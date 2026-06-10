Black Stars focused ahead of World Cup campaign – Henry Asante Twum

The Ghana Football Association’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, says the Black Stars are fully focused and determined as preparations intensify ahead of their World Cup campaign in the United States.

Speaking from the team’s training camp, Asante Twum expressed satisfaction with the atmosphere among the players and technical staff, highlighting the commitment and unity within the squad.

“We are happy in camp, we are a focused group, we are a determined group and we want to make a name in this tournament,” he told Nhyira FM.

According to Asante Twum, the decision to arrive in the United States early was strategic, allowing the players ample time to adapt to the weather conditions and settle into their surroundings before the competition begins.

“We wanted to come to the USA early, get used to the weather and adjust quickly. The training sessions have been very intense and productive. It’s been very good and we hope it continues throughout the tournament,” he added.

The GFA Communications Director also stressed that competition for places in the team remains open, revealing that there is currently no fixed starting lineup.

“There is no starting eleven in the team now. Every player is working hard and fighting for a place,” he noted.

Asante Twum also provided an update on head coach Carlos Queiroz, insisting the experienced trainer remains calm and focused on building strong relationships with the players.

“Carlos Queiroz is fine and not too worried. He wants to spend more time with the players, understand their thinking and make them believe that on this mission, anything is possible.”

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