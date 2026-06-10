World Bank set to approve US$300m for expansion of Ghana’s school infrastructure

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu

The World Bank is expected to approve a US$300 million facility on June 16 to support the expansion of educational infrastructure across Ghana, with plans to upgrade 50 senior high schools nationwide.

Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu announced the development during a surprise visit to Aburi Girls' Senior High School, where he was joined by the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to assess the ongoing 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and engage school authorities on challenges facing the institution.

The funding will support the government's plan to upgrade 30 Category C schools to Category B status and 20 Category B schools to Category A, aimed at improving learning facilities and increasing access to quality secondary education.

The Minister expressed confidence that the funding would receive final approval next week.

"Only next week, the World Bank will meet on the 16th of this month to give approval to what we have promised of expanded infrastructure," he said.

He explained that the investment would significantly improve facilities across the country.

"We intend to convert 30 Category C schools to B and 20 Category B schools to A with 300 million U.S. dollars for expanded infrastructure across the country," the minister stated.

He also assured students and management of Aburi Girls' Senior High School that the government would make additional investments in the school's infrastructure.

"We will make a special provision for Category A schools like Aburi Girls so that you benefit from an added infrastructure," he said.

Beyond infrastructure, the minister expressed satisfaction with the food supply situation in senior high schools, saying that students were no longer experiencing the shortages that had affected schools in previous years.

"I'm also happy to note that at least for the first time in many years, you are not suffering from food shortages in school," he said.

According to the Education Minister, reforms in the financing and procurement of food under the Free Senior High School programme have improved the availability of supplies.

"Thanks to the decapping of the GETFund. The GETFund, through the Ghana Commodity Exchange and the Buffer Stock, is adequately making sufficient provisions for food," he explained.

"So at least the feeding component of the Free Senior High School is now being managed well with GETFund funding."

The Education Minister disclosed that the government has allocated GH¢4 billion this year to support feeding for students in senior high schools across the country.

"This year alone, we allocated 4 billion Ghana cedis to take care of your feeding across the country," he said.

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