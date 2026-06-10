South Africa says investigations ongoing, no decision yet on compensation for returned Ghanaians

Audio By Carbonatix
South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, says the government is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the return of some Ghanaians from South Africa and has not yet reached a decision on compensation for affected traders.
“The first aspect we have to look into is how it happened, who forced them out and all that. And that is the process that we are currently undergoing,” Mr Lamola said.
Speaking on Super Morning Show on June 10, Mr Lamola said authorities are examining all aspects of the matter, including how the incidents occurred and who may have been responsible.
He stressed that it would be premature for the government to make any pronouncements on compensation while investigations are ongoing.
“At this stage, there is no ground for any compensation because we are still looking into all the aspects, because you need to be sure,” he stated.
The minister noted that many of the affected individuals had already been declared undesirable in South Africa due to immigration violations, a factor he said must be considered as part of the assessment.
“Most of them had to come back home because they had already been declared to be undesirable in South Africa. So you have to check all those aspects,” he explained.
Mr Lamola said legally, Ghanaian residents whose businesses were affected, each case would be handled on its merits.
“We will not stipulate. We’ll have to deal with each case to be able to say,” he said.
Mr Lamola said, “It is an issue that is being discussed.
I can’t make a political announcement that has not yet been confirmed, but it is an issue that is being discussed, and it will definitely be this process that we’re undergoing. It’s one of the issues that we will pronounce on.”
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