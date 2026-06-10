Discussions on xenophobia must be based on verified facts, not rumours – Lamola

Audio By Carbonatix
South Africa's Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has called for factual reporting on recent xenophobia concerns, urging officials and the public to avoid spreading misinformation that could damage relations between African countries.
Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday, June 10, Mr Lamola said the South African government had been forced to respond to inaccurate reports about attacks on foreign nationals.
He said that while authorities condemn acts of violence, information circulating about the incidents must be verified.
"The only issue we are clarifying is that as we deal with the matter, let's deal with it factually, not misinformation, but let's be factual," he said.
According to the minister, the spread of false information has been particularly concerning when it comes from public officials.
"That's our pain, that we have to respond to fake media, fake news, sometimes disappointing when the misinformation comes from officials," he stated.
Mr Lamola rejected reports claiming that two Nigerians had been killed during the incidents, saying the information was incorrect.
"They say that there have been two Nigerians who have been killed, which is not true; that there have been five Mozambicans, which is not true," he said.
He explained that South African authorities had verified only two deaths, which the government has already condemned.
"As I've said, at least two, and we have condemned it," he added.
The minister also dismissed reports that 15 Ghanaians had been admitted to hospital following attacks.
"When they say that there are 15 Ghanaians who ended up in hospital, and we have checked and verified, we could not find any," he said.
Mr Lamola said that discussions surrounding xenophobia should be based on verified facts rather than speculation.
"So we are saying, let's deal with it at a factual level," he said.
The minister also highlighted the long-standing relationship between South Africa and Ghana, describing the two countries as close partners that continue to support each other on various international platforms.
He recalled the strong support South Africans gave Ghana during the 2010 FIFA World Cup, when the Black Stars became the last African team remaining in the tournament.
"In the spirit of the World Cup, Ghana was the best performing. South Africans said, 'This is our Ghana,' and they've got this very good memory," he said.
Mr Lamola said that the friendship between the two nations extends beyond football and continues through diplomatic and regional cooperation.
"As we speak today, South Africa and Ghana cooperate and support each other on various platforms. We support Ghana. They do the same for us," he said.
Expressing confidence that recent tensions can be addressed, the minister said both countries have a strong foundation on which to strengthen their partnership.
"So from our perspective, indeed, this, we can work on this, we can resolve it, and we can build, to strengthen our relations with our sister countries," Mr Lamola said.
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