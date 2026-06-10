Events

Electroland Ghana partners Tribe Culture Fest for World Cup-related activations

Source: Myjoyonline  
  10 June 2026 9:23am
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Electroland Ghana has signed a partnership agreement with Tribe Culture Fest, becoming the festival's official electronics and appliances partner for upcoming World Cup-related activities and activations.

The agreement establishes a promotional partnership aimed at supporting a series of international and local engagements linked to the global football spectacle.

Under the arrangement, Electroland Ghana will collaborate with Tribe Culture Fest on a range of activations designed to enhance fan experiences and increase public engagement around World Cup-themed events.

The partnership is expected to leverage Electroland Ghana's presence in the consumer electronics and home appliances market while providing Tribe Culture Fest with strategic support for its planned programmes and promotional campaigns.

Officials from both organisations say the collaboration will create opportunities to connect with audiences through entertainment, culture and sports-focused initiatives.

The partnership also reflects growing interest among corporate organisations in aligning with major international sporting events through experiential marketing and community engagement activities.

Further details on the planned activations and event schedule are expected to be announced in the coming months.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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