Electroland Ghana Limited opens premium showroom in Madina to enhance customer experience

Audio By Carbonatix
Electroland Ghana has expanded its retail footprint with the opening of a new premium showroom in Madina, a move aimed at bringing customers closer to a wide range of high-quality home appliances and electronics.
The new facility is expected to provide customers with an enhanced shopping experience, offering access to some of Electroland Ghana's leading brands and products in a modern and customer-friendly environment.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the National Sales Manager of Electroland Ghana, Vincent Azan-Gbiok, said the premium showroom forms part of the company's strategy to improve customer accessibility and strengthen its presence in key markets across the country.
According to him, the investment demonstrates Electroland Ghana's commitment to providing consumers with quality products backed by excellent customer service.
"The opening of this premium showroom is part of our efforts to bring world-class shopping experiences closer to our customers while ensuring they have access to the latest innovations in home appliances and electronics," Mr Azan-Gbiok stated.
He noted that the company remains focused on meeting the evolving needs of Ghanaian households through reliable products and after-sales support.
Also speaking at the event, the *Head of Marketing and Media Relations at Electroland Ghana* highlighted the company's flagship *Homeland* brand, describing it as a trusted household name that continues to provide practical and affordable solutions for Ghanaian families.
The official explained that Homeland products have been designed to meet local consumer needs while maintaining high standards of quality, durability and efficiency.
"Homeland has become a preferred brand for many households because it combines affordability with quality. We are committed to ensuring that customers receive products that improve their everyday lives," the official said.
The opening of the Madina showroom is expected to create greater convenience for customers within the municipality and surrounding communities, while reinforcing Electroland Ghana's position as one of the country's leading distributors of electronics and home appliances.
Electroland Ghana represents several international brands and continues to expand its network of showrooms nationwide as part of efforts to deepen market penetration and improve customer engagement.
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