Electroland Ghana boosts police visibility with mobile security kiosks

Audio By Carbonatix
Electroland Ghana Limited has expanded its corporate social responsibility footprint with the donation of mobile security visibility kiosks to the Ghana Police Service. The initiative is aimed at enhancing traffic management, protect officers, and improve public security across key intersections in the Greater Accra region.
The move led by the company’s Marketing Manager, Adiza Ibrahim, forms part of a broader strategy to support critical stakeholders who ensure safe commercial activity and mobility. She explained that the intervention was informed by operational challenges faced by police officers, particularly exposure to harsh weather conditions while on duty.
According to her, the kiosks are designed to provide shelter during adverse weather, while maintaining police presence and visibility at traffic points, a move expected to improve compliance among motorists and deter criminal activity.
“This is something they truly need. When it rains or conditions are harsh, officers often have no place to take cover without abandoning their duty posts. With these kiosks, they can remain on site, maintain visibility, and continue monitoring activities,” she noted.
The first phase of the rollout includes five mobile kiosks deployed at strategic locations such as the Accra Mall Roundabout, Danquah Circle, Paloma Traffic Lights, Okponglo Junction, and the Legon enclave. In addition, Electroland is constructing a permanent police post at the Coca-Cola Roundabout on the Spintex road, signalling a deeper long-term investment in security infrastructure.
Receiving the donation on behalf of the Police Administration, Deputy Director-General of the National Patrols Department, ACP Mrs. Dede Korshie Teye Enninful, described the intervention as timely, especially as the rainy season sets in.
She indicated that the kiosks would strengthen operational efficiency by allowing officers to remain at their posts during rainfall, thereby reducing disruptions in traffic control and enhancing public safety.
“This support has come at the right time. Officers often face a dilemma during rains, whether to leave their post or endure the conditions. These kiosks provide a practical solution and will improve our operational effectiveness,” she said.
The Police Service has assured that the kiosks will be deployed to high-impact locations to maximise visibility and efficiency, while also hinting at further collaboration with Electroland as part of ongoing support initiatives.
Electroland Ghana says the intervention aligns with its broader business philosophy of safeguarding its ecosystem, from customers to stakeholders, noting that secure environments are critical for commerce and economic activity. The company has also outlined plans to extend similar support to other regions including the Volta, Northern, Western and Central regions as part of a nationwide rollout.
The initiative underscores growing private sector participation in public safety infrastructure, positioning corporate Ghana as a key partner in national security and urban traffic management.
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