Northern Regional police arrest 24 suspects, retrieve suspected Indian hemp and Tramadol 

The Northern Regional Special Operations Team of the Ghana Police Service has arrested 24 suspects and retrieved quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and Tramadol during an anti-drug operation in the Tamale Metropolis.

The operation, carried out on May 20, 2026, formed part of efforts by the Northern Regional Police Command to combat drug peddling and the abuse of illicit substances in the region.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Northern Regional Command, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said the exercise was led by Chief Inspector Abu Issahaku with a team of 44 personnel.

According to the statement, the team embarked on a routine anti-drug operation, targeting known drug hotspots within the metropolis.

It said the operation first moved to Ward K, where two suspects were arrested. They were identified as Iddrisu Salawudeen, 19, who was allegedly found in possession of nine sachets of 250mg Tramadol, and Abdul Latif, 21, identified by the Police as a user of narcotic substances.

The statement said the operation later extended to Sagnarigu, leading to the arrest of 22 additional suspects for alleged possession, use, and involvement in drug-related activities.

The suspects were identified as Sulemana Mohamed, 17; Alhassan Shamsudeen, 24; Abdul Karim Ishmael, 21; Zakaria Alhassan, 25; Alhassan Abdul Kahad, 25; Mohamed Alhassan Matin; Yusif Abdul Hadi, 20; Alidu Zakaria, 27; Abdul Mumin Abubakar, 38; Patua Kamong, 35; Mohamed Ibrahim, 29; and Mohamed Hadan, 39.

Others were Muntaz Yusif, 22; Shamsudeen Alhassan, 45; Adam Issahaku, 25; Mohamed Abdul Mumin, 29; Alhassan Tawakil, 28; Amed Abdul Rashid, 26; Abubakar Rafqi, 25; Alhaji Adam, 39; Yakubu Memuna, 25; and Aduwa Moses, 26.

The statement indicated that all the suspects arrested at Sagnarigu were users of narcotic substances.

It said a search conducted within the area led to the retrieval of 25 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and five sachets of 250mg Tramadol.

Exhibits retrieved during the operation included five motorbikes, 25 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp, and 14 sachets of Tramadol.

The Police said all the suspects were in custody, assisting with investigations.

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