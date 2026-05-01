Nkwanta police arrest 2 with gun, over 11,000 rounds of ammunition concealed in truck

The Ghana Police Service in Nkwanta has arrested two persons for unlawful possession of firearms and a large cache of ammunition following an intelligence-led operation.

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Richard Kpimbi and 20-year-old Latif Adam, were picked up on April 29, 2026, at the Brewaniase Police barrier.

They were travelling in a Kia Rhino truck with registration number GW 9927-13, with Kpimbi driving and Adam acting as the driver’s mate.

Police say a thorough search of the vehicle uncovered one Adler pump-action gun and a significant quantity of ammunition concealed in plastic sacks and boxes under tarpaulins.

The items retrieved include 7,000 AAA cartridges, 3,000 BB cartridges, and 1,124 live rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

The suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, while all seized items have been retained as exhibits for further action.

The Police Service has reiterated its commitment to maintaining public safety and has called on the public to provide credible information to support ongoing efforts to combat crime.

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