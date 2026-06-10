Gov’t must complete existing health projects, not start new ones – Minority on Afari Military hospital

Audio By Carbonatix
There is growing frustration among Minority Members of Parliament over what they describe as the abandonment of the 500-bed Afari Military Hospital.
This comes despite significant public investment, with calls for the government to prioritise the completion of ongoing works before initiating new ones.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament, led by Ranking Member Nana Ayew Afriyie, raised concern during an inspection of an abandoned health facility project, where the MP questioned the state of infrastructure projects reportedly worth about $2.2 billion, of which he claims about $2 billion has already been paid, leaving roughly $200 million outstanding.
Speaking to the media, he said the situation is unacceptable at a time when many hospitals across the country are under pressure and patients continue to struggle for access to care.
“Yeah, but that's what I'm saying. We are here for the people, in the interest of the people,” he said.
He stressed that government had previously pledged to prioritise the completion of existing infrastructure projects before embarking on new ones, referencing a promise attributed to President John Dramani Mahama.
“The president promised on his Facebook on February 2024 he would complete existing infrastructure projects before he does new ones. But now new ones are being done in the Volta Region, the Northern Region, and the Western Region,” he stated.
The MP argued that while healthcare delivery must be expanded nationwide, unfinished projects should not be left to deteriorate.
“But what is important is that Ghanaians need healthcare. So it should be done everywhere. But you promised that you will complete existing projects before the new ones. So let's make do with what we say,” he added.
He further insisted that the completion of stalled projects would significantly improve access to healthcare across the country.
He also expressed concern about delays in payments to contractors, revealing that negotiations had been ongoing over an estimated $18 million agreement to complete a facility, a process he said involved both the contractor and the Ministry of Defence.
“It wasn’t easy. They are aware. The Ministry of Defence, they are aware. It was back to back,” he said.
He suggested that even partial payments could allow contractors to return to site and complete key components of the project.
“At least pay him some $5 million and he will come to site, complete everything. The rest can be paid gradually. They have not paid a thing,” he lamented.
The MP questioned the government’s priorities, arguing that while large-scale programmes such as the “Big Push” attract billions of dollars in funding, relatively smaller amounts could complete critical health facilities.
- READ ALSO: Tension at Afari Military Hospital as soldiers block Minority MPs’ inspection of abandoned facility
He further called for transparency on government’s position regarding outstanding payments to contractors, insisting that the current situation is worsening pressure on teaching hospitals and forcing patients into difficult conditions.
His comments come at a time when concerns over access to healthcare services have been heightened by ongoing industrial action by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
He concluded by stressing that the issue should not be viewed through a partisan lens, but as a national concern centered on service delivery..
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