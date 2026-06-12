Government repatriates 327 stranded Ghanaians from Côte d’Ivoire

The government of Ghana has repatriated 327 Ghanaian nationals stranded in Port Bouët, Côte d’Ivoire, following a demolition exercise that displaced residents and left many without homes and sources of livelihood.

In a statement issued on June 12, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the affected Ghanaians were among residents living in areas impacted by an ongoing mass demolition exercise being undertaken by authorities in the Port Bouët Municipality in Abidjan.

According to the Ministry, the demolition exercise rendered the affected individuals stranded after they lost their means of livelihood and were unable to secure alternative accommodation in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ministry disclosed that it had already facilitated the return of 228 Ghanaian nationals, who arrived safely in Ghana on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

It added that arrangements had been concluded for the remaining to return home on Friday, June 12, bringing the total number of affected Ghanaian nationals to 327.

To ensure their safe return, the Government of Ghana provided buses and trucks to transport the returnees and their belongings free of charge from Côte d’Ivoire to Ghana.

"The Government of Ghana has provided buses and trucks to convey our nationals and their belongings free of charge back to Ghana safely," the statement said.

The Ministry further revealed that Ivorian authorities had expressed a desire to compensate victims affected by the demolition exercise.

It said Ghana would continue to engage with the authorities in Côte d’Ivoire to ensure that the promised compensation is paid to the affected Ghanaian nationals.

"The Ministry further wishes to acknowledge that Ivorian authorities have expressed their desire to compensate the victims of their demolition exercise and shall therefore remain actively engaged on the matter to ensure that the promised compensation is received by our affected nationals," the statement said.

The Ministry indicated that Ghana's diplomatic mission in Abidjan would continue to coordinate efforts and engage relevant stakeholders on the issue.

It reiterated the government's commitment to the welfare and protection of Ghanaians abroad and pledged continued support to facilitate the successful return and reintegration of the affected individuals.

"The Government of Ghana remains committed to the welfare and protection of Ghanaians and will intensify efforts to provide the necessary support to ensure the successful return and reintegration of the affected individuals," the Ministry said.

The Ministry also expressed appreciation to the authorities of Côte d’Ivoire and all stakeholders for their cooperation in facilitating the repatriation process.

It assured the public that further updates on the situation would be communicated as and when necessary.

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