Covenant FC win 2026 Nketiah Foundation football tournament organised by Eddie Nketiah

Audio By Carbonatix
Lower-tier side Covenant Football Club emerged as champions of the 2026 Nketiah Foundation football tournament.
The tournament, put together by Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah through his foundation, was played at the University of Ghana Stadium on Tuesday, June 9.
Six teams competed in the tournament, with Covenant FC beating Future Stars FC 1-0 in the final to lift the trophy at the end of the games.
The other teams that competed in the tournament included Kesewaa SC, Joma Smart FC, Teshie Mercury and Alpha FC.
"We really want to help; there are a lot of talented players in Ghana. We just wanted to give the opportunity and provide a platform for the players to express themselves and show their talent," the Palace forward told the media.
"We also run a giveaway in partnership with Under Armour to try and give some boots back to the kids, and some more facilities to play and chase their dreams."
The father of Eddie, Edward Nketiah Snr, also revealed plans to go across other parts of the country in search of more talent and give them the opportunity to be scouted by agents.
Each player who competed in the tournament received cleats from Under Armour, who sponsor Eddie Nketiah, while Elite Project Sports Agency were also present to scout the players.
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