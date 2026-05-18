Security agencies engage Akyeode community to maintain calm after Nkwanta incident

A military officer interacting with the community members

Security agencies in Nkwanta in the Oti Region have engaged chiefs and elders of the Akyeode community in a bid to sustain peace in the area following a recent violent incident that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

According to a press release issued by the Oti Regional Police command, the engagement was led by the Nkwanta Divisional Police Commander, ACP Michael Asiedu, on May 3, 2026.

The meeting followed the death of Richmond Benye Ayitey, who was reportedly killed on May 2, 2026, at Nkwanta in an ongoing land dispute in the area.

Traditional leaders and community representatives, including Nana Akola Obiako III, Nana Ompa Ogagya I and other elders, attended the engagement.

The joint security team expressed condolences to the bereaved family and appealed to the community to remain calm and avoid reprisals while cooperating with ongoing investigations aimed at apprehending those responsible for the incident.

The police said Nana Ompa Ogagya I commended the swift response of the security agencies and pledged to support community sensitisation efforts to encourage the youth to uphold peace.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the St Joseph Hospital morgue in Nkwanta for preservation and autopsy.

More than ten people have lost their lives, and properties have been destroyed since the conflict resurfaced earlier this year.

The security agencies assured the public that all leads are being pursued to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice and urged residents to support efforts to maintain peace and stability in the area.

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