BoG undertakes new measures to strengthen financial sector – Second Deputy Governor

Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Matilda Asante-Asiedu

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Matilda Asante-Asiedu, has disclosed that the central bank has rolled out several policy measures to strengthen Ghana’s financial sector.

According to her, one of the key initiatives is implementing a framework for conglomerate supervision to improve oversight of financial groups operating across multiple sectors and reduce regulatory arbitrage.

She made the remarks in a speech delivered on behalf of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Johnson Asiama, during the launch of the 2025 Financial Stability Report.

Madam Asante-Asiedu also revealed that, following the passage of the Virtual Assets Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154), the Financial Stability Council has tasked its Technical Committee with developing a risk matrix to monitor risks in the virtual assets space.

According to her, the move is intended to ensure that innovation in the digital financial ecosystem is balanced with financial stability considerations.

She further stressed that the Bank of Ghana would continue to collaborate with the Financial Stability Council to deepen policy coordination, sustain financial sector development, and preserve system stability.

The Financial Stability Review is an annual publication of the Financial Stability Advisory Council.

It assesses developments within Ghana’s financial system, with emphasis on policies introduced to address emerging risks to financial stability.

The 2025 report showed that Ghana’s financial sector recorded strong growth and resilience last year.

According to the report, total financial sector assets expanded by 23.2 per cent to GH¢647.25 billion, representing 45.1 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The report also noted that the sector remained resilient, supported by strong profitability and solvency levels across all four financial industry segments.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.