Tourism Minister pledges action on cultural infrastructure, pushes domestic tourism in Upper West

The Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has pledged to push for the completion of the stalled Centre for National Culture building in Wa and called on local authorities to take advantage of increased district funding to develop tourism assets.

In an interview with JoyNews in Wa, the Minister said she had collected documents and met staff from the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, Ghana Tourism Authority and the Centre for National Culture to understand why the CNC building remains unfinished and why staff were relocated.

The uncompleted structure is a 1,500-capacity auditorium that was expected to serve as the crafts village for the Centre for National Culture upon completion. The project started in 2008 but was abandoned by the contractor.

The abandoned structure has now been overtaken by weeds and overgrown trees. It has also become a space for open defecation.

“I’ve collected the letters that were exchanged back then, and also briefings on who the contractor is, why they stopped, and all of that,” Gomashie said. “But until I listen to both sides, it’s difficult for me to speak on it.”

She confirmed that she would engage the Ministries of Finance and Transport to coordinate the next steps, noting that while her ministry leads the sector, the airport facility now under Ghana Airports Company Limited falls under another ministry.

“Long and short of it, we want to build it, and we want this also completed. So it’s between Finance, Transport, and of course the Ministry of Tourism and Culture,” she said.

The main building, which previously served as office space for the Centre for National Culture, has now been ceded to the Ghana Airports Company Limited. The workers have since been moved to the Upper West Regional Council Block B, where they are cramped into seven offices.

The Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister described the Upper West Region as having “gold” potential and urged Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to identify and package unique cultural assets for promotion.

“I met with the Chief Director for the region, Hajia, and all the MMDCEs, and I impressed upon them to identify the unique things that you have in this region. I can’t do it alone,” she said.

She said some MMDCEs joined her on the tour and that the discussions had been fruitful.

The Minister highlighted last Saturday’s crowning of musician Noella Wiyaala as Fugu Queen and Tourism Ambassador as an example of how national recognition can elevate local culture.

“I’ve seen the excitement and the appreciation for the recognition we have given to Wiyaala, who I think is a very fantastic ambassador for your region.”

The Minister said her priority is to promote domestic tourism and encourage MMDCEs to use the 80 per cent allocation of the Common Fund to invest in “low-hanging fruits” in their districts.

“That’s why my focus is to promote domestic tourism and to encourage the MMDCEs to show appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for giving them 80 per cent of the Common Fund,” she said.

“You have power behind you to invest in low-hanging fruits in your various districts, and we will help you to promote them.”

She urged communities to document and promote new cultural products so that tourism activities do not become repetitive.

“As we do that, we will become monotonous and boring, and then we’re on a plateau, and it’s not exciting enough for repeat visitation,” she said.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie concluded by asking residents of the Upper West Region to submit proposals to the ministry, so her team and sector experts could support the development and promotion of local tourism initiatives.

“Upper West Region, take advantage of this visit. Identify new things, write to us as a ministry, and I, my Deputy Minister, the experts in the sector and the whole ecosystem will support you to achieve your goal,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.