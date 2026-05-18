Data is the new gold — but most nations are still digging with shovels

There was a time when nations measured power by the amount of gold buried beneath their soil.

Today, the most valuable resource on earth is often invisible.

It is not oil.

It is not lithium.

It is not even money.

It is data.

Not because data itself is magical, but because of what happens when data is refined into intelligence.

Gold sitting in the ground has little value until someone mines, refines, transports, secures, and trades it. Data behaves the same way.

Raw data is merely digital ore.

The real value comes from refining it into insight, prediction, coordination, automation, and ultimately, power.

And this is where the future battle for economic dominance will be fought.

The Countries Winning Today Understand This

The largest companies in the world are no longer simply manufacturers or industrial giants.

They are intelligence companies.

Every search, payment, click, movement, message, purchase, location ping, and interaction generates data. Over time, this creates patterns. Patterns become predictions. Predictions become influence. Influence becomes economic power.

The companies leading the AI revolution are not necessarily the companies with the best algorithms. They are the companies with the richest data ecosystems, because AI without data is like a refinery without crude oil.

Africa’s Hidden Gold Mine

Africa may be behind in many traditional industrial indicators, but in one critical area, it still has an opportunity to leapfrog:

Digital intelligence infrastructure.

For decades, Africa suffered from poor physical infrastructure.

In Ghana, before the mobile revolution, communication itself was difficult. We even had a Ministry of Transport and Communication — almost suggesting that to communicate effectively, people physically had to move.

Then mobile phones changed everything, and suddenly, millions of Africans who never owned landlines became connected almost overnight.

What looked like a communications revolution was actually the creation of a massive real-time data network. Every call, airtime purchase, mobile money transaction, text message, and location update became part of a growing intelligence ecosystem.

The telcos were not merely building telecom companies….They were unknowingly building some of the largest data engines in Africa.

Today, AI represents the next phase of that transformation.

Why 500 New MTN Sites Matter More Than Most People Think

When a company like MTN Ghana announces plans to build 500 new network sites, many people understandably see it as a telecommunications investment.

Better coverage.

Faster internet.

Fewer dropped calls.

But in this AI era, it represents something much larger…Every new network site is effectively a new gateway into the digital economy.

Each new tower expands the reach of:

communication,

commerce,

digital identity,

financial services,

education,

healthcare,

entertainment,

and increasingly, artificial intelligence itself.

In many parts of Africa, connectivity is no longer merely about making phone calls…It is about participation in the intelligence economy.

A farmer connected to mobile internet becomes part of a data ecosystem.

A student accessing AI tools becomes part of a learning intelligence network.

A small business using digital payments begins generating commercial intelligence.

A rural clinic connected to digital health platforms becomes part of a national healthcare intelligence system.

This is why infrastructure investments by companies like MTN Ghana carry strategic national significance beyond telecommunications revenue. They are laying the digital railways upon which AI systems, financial inclusion, enterprise intelligence, and future innovation will travel.

The first mobile revolution connected voices. This next phase connects intelligence. And perhaps most importantly, every additional site increases the volume, diversity, and richness of the data ecosystem from which future AI systems will learn.

In many ways, these towers are not merely communication assets. They are future intelligence assets.

The Real Question Is Not Who Has Data

The real question is:

Who owns the intelligence layer? And, this distinction matters enormously.

Many African institutions generate enormous amounts of data every day:

Banks

Telcos

Hospitals

Governments

Schools

Retailers

Logistics companies

Churches

Insurance firms

Social platforms

But much of that data remains trapped in silos…Disconnected…Unused…Unrefined…Like gold buried underground.

The countries and companies that will dominate the next decade are not necessarily those generating the most data. They are the ones best able to connect it, interpret it, and act on it in real time.

So, let’s think about this:

Data Without Context Is Noise

One mobile money transaction means little by itself.

But billions of transactions over time can reveal:

consumer confidence,

migration patterns,

inflation pressure,

regional economic activity,

fraud trends,

business health,

creditworthiness,

and even public sentiment.

One hospital visit is a medical event.

Millions of health interactions become a national intelligence system capable of predicting disease outbreaks, medicine shortages, or healthcare demand before crises occur.

One classroom result is a grade.

National education data can reveal future workforce gaps, regional skill shortages, and economic vulnerabilities years in advance.

This is why data is the new gold. Because intelligence is the new currency.

The Danger of Exporting Raw Digital Resources

Africa has historically exported raw commodities while importing finished products at higher value. There is now a risk that we repeat the same mistake digitally.

If Africa exports raw data while importing foreign AI intelligence systems, we may once again sit on enormous natural wealth while others capture most of the value.

This is why digital sovereignty matters….Not in a protectionist sense, but in a strategic sense.

Countries that fail to build their own intelligence capabilities may eventually depend on external systems to understand their own economies, citizens, markets, and institutions.

That dependency could become as significant as dependence on imported fuel or food.

The Future Winners Will Build Intelligence Infrastructure

The next generation of infrastructure will not only be roads, ports, and power plants.

It will be:

AI infrastructure,

cloud infrastructure,

identity systems,

digital payment rails,

secure communication systems,

national data exchanges,

and enterprise intelligence platforms.

This is where Africa has an opportunity. Because unlike heavy industrial revolutions that required centuries of accumulated capital, AI infrastructure can scale exponentially once digital foundations exist.

The mobile revolution proved Africa could leapfrog. AI may prove Africa can lead.

Why This Matters for Businesses

Most companies still think they are in the business they started in.

Banks think they are in banking.

Telcos think they are in connectivity.

Hospitals think they are in healthcare.

Retailers think they are in commerce.

But increasingly, they are all becoming intelligence companies. The winners will not simply provide services…They will understand behavior.

The future competitive advantage may not come from who owns the largest physical infrastructure, but from who understands customers, operations, markets, and risks the fastest and most accurately.

That is why communication platforms, enterprise systems, payment systems, customer interactions, and operational workflows are becoming strategically valuable.

Every interaction creates intelligence; Every organization is quietly building a data mine; Most simply do not realize it yet.

This emerging intelligence economy is also beginning to reshape enterprise software itself.

Platforms such as Dodo Technologies are being designed not merely as communication tools, but as intelligence layers capable of transforming everyday business interactions into institutional knowledge and decision-making insight.

In the past, companies primarily used software to store records and improve efficiency. Increasingly, they will use software to understand themselves.

To identify patterns.

To surface hidden risks.

To predict customer behavior.

To preserve institutional memory.

And eventually, to assist leadership in making faster and more informed decisions.

In the future, the most valuable enterprise platforms may not simply be the ones that store information, but the ones capable of understanding the relationships, patterns, opportunities, and intelligence hidden within it.

That shift may ultimately redefine what enterprise technology means in Africa and beyond.

The Gold Rush Has Already Started

The AI race is often discussed as a technological race. In reality, it is also a data race. A sovereignty race. An infrastructure race. And perhaps most importantly, an intelligence race.

The nations and companies that recognize this early will build extraordinary advantages over the next decade.

The ones that do not may eventually discover that while they owned the gold, someone else built the refinery…And in the intelligence economy, the refinery is where the real wealth is created.

In the decades ahead, historians may look back and realize that Africa’s digital transformation was not built only in data centers or boardrooms, but tower by tower, connection by connection, as the continent quietly constructed its AI nervous system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.