The sovereignty paradox: Data colonialism, debt, and Africa’s digital future

The twenty-first-century scramble for Africa is invisible. It is not fought with occupying armies. It does not claim territorial land grabs. Instead, it is waged through algorithms, digital public infrastructures, and bilateral health compacts.

This unprecedented global clamour for biological capital has exposed a profound tension in African statecraft. African leaders are caught between a fierce desire for political sovereignty and the harsh realities of macroeconomic dependency.

The current geopolitical landscape reveals two distinct mechanisms of extraction.

The Hard Power Model: Data for Survival

The first approach is aggressively transactional. Under the "America First Global Health Strategy" (AFGHS), launched in late 2025, the United States pivoted from multilateral aid to direct bilateral mandates. The explicit goal was to protect American interests and export U.S. health innovations.

But this aid comes with a steep price. The U.S. demanded decades-long access to national health data systems and pathogen genomics. Global health experts were alarmed. Dr Michel Kazatchkine, a member of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, warned that the U.S. template "offers no guarantees of access to countermeasures and gives commercial dominance to one country". Public health executive Nina Schwalbe called the framework "pure bullying".

African nations are pushing back. In February 2026, Zimbabwe rejected a $367 million U.S. health deal. Harare correctly identified the agreement as a demand for "raw materials for scientific discovery," without ensuring that Zimbabweans would ever access the resulting treatments.

Ghana recently followed suit. In late April 2026, Accra officially walked away from a $109 million, five-year U.S. health deal. Washington had set an April 24 deadline and applied intense pressure, but Ghana's government refused to surrender citizens' personal data. As one source close to the government noted bluntly: “The deal is dead”.

This is the "Hard Power" model of digital colonialism: data in exchange for the right to survive.

The Soft Power Model: The Proprietary Monolith

The second approach, championed by France, relies on the sophisticated deployment of digital soft power.

On April 8, 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama at the Élysée Palace. There, Macron announced that Ghana would serve as the inaugural beneficiary of France’s National Health Platform.

Framed as a benevolent modernisation of medical records and telemedicine, this "health compact" represents a durable geopolitical tether. By embedding a foreign architected platform at the core of a nation’s healthcare system, the donor nation standardises data flows. It establishes long-term infrastructural control.

The real danger of the French compact lies in its architecture. In the world of tech policy, sovereignty is determined by who holds the "root" access. Turnkey systems like the French platform often function as proprietary monoliths. They lock the recipient nation into a specific vendor’s ecosystem.

Accepting a foreign-built monolith is not capacity building. It is the outsourcing of a nation's central nervous system. Scholars Nick Couldry and Ulises Mejias argue that data extraction is the modern-day equivalent of historical land grabs. They note that under this system, "what is now being appropriated is human life through its conversion into data".

If data extraction is tied to essential healthcare, the ethical risks multiply. Bioethicists warn that negotiating such deals under unequal power dynamics can severely erode public trust. Patients may begin to "perceive health systems as serving external interests rather than primarily protecting their own".

The Debt Trap: Digital Collateralization

Why did Ghana bravely reject the U.S. deal, only to accept the French platform? To understand this paradox, one must look at the bruising realities of global finance.

This was not merely a health policy decision. It was effectively a Data-for-Debt Swap.

Between 2022 and early 2025, Ghana survived a crippling sovereign debt crisis. The nation's economic recovery hinged on the Official Creditors Committee (OCC), which France and China crucially jointly chaired.

The timing of the health compact is not coincidental. President Mahama’s trip to the Élysée Palace was a masterclass in diplomatic bundling. During the meeting, Mahama explicitly thanked France for its critical support in restructuring Ghana's debt. French support for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway and agricultural investments was inextricably linked to the adoption of the French health platform.

When a nation is in financial distress, its citizens' data becomes its most liquid collateral. We are witnessing the birth of digital collateralization. Sovereign debt relief is being bought with biological futures.

The Accra Reset and the "Third Way"

This reality exposes a glaring tension with Ghana's own stated ambitions. President Mahama is the chief architect of the "Accra Reset Initiative," a bold framework demanding absolute health sovereignty for the Global South.

At the UN General Assembly, Mahama declared that "Africa must no longer be the patient; it must be the driver... the architect and the advocate of its own health destiny". To operationalise this, he recently announced an 18-member High-Level Panel featuring global health titans like Peter Piot and Nisia Trindade to dismantle the neocolonial architecture of global health.

Yet, the tension between the Accra Reset's demand for sovereignty and the acceptance of the French compact exposes the limits of ideology in an unequal world. You cannot exercise total digital sovereignty while in financial distress.

However, there is a "Third Way."

If African states are to avoid becoming digital colonies, they must move toward regional blocs. No single nation can negotiate effectively against the combined financial weight of Western powers. True sovereignty requires Open Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) utilising modular, interoperable systems in which code is auditable, and data resides on local, sovereign servers. It requires a Pan-African Data Cloud, pooling genomic and health data to create a high-value asset that Africa governs itself.

The goal of the Accra Reset must evolve. It must shift from merely saying "no" to aggressive foreign mandates, to demanding Code Sovereignty as a baseline condition of entry. Sovereignty in the digital age is not found in isolation. It is found in the power to control the "off" switch.

Until African states own the architecture of their data, they will remain guests in their own digital house, protected by laws but evicted by code.

By John Sitsofe Mensah, IMANI Associate

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.