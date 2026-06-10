Flood fight requires bold demolitions and political will — Oppong Asamoah

Chairman of Parliament's Works and Housing Committee, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, has called for decisive action against illegal developments on waterways and wetlands, arguing that Ghana cannot effectively address its perennial flooding problem without enforcing existing laws.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Newsnight on Wednesday, June 10, on the recurring flooding challenges in Accra and other parts of the country, Mr. Oppong Asamoah said sanitation remains a critical issue, but stressed that enforcement and political will are equally important in addressing the root causes of flooding.

According to him, Ghana has not invested enough in flood prevention measures and has also failed to demonstrate the courage needed to remove unauthorised structures obstructing natural waterways.

“Sanitation is key, but beyond the financial investments, we need the boldness and political will to take difficult decisions. We must deal with structures that have been put up in unauthorised places.

“Demolishing about 10 structures is not enough. We know the major paths through which rainwater flows to the sea. We should trace these waterways and remove all structures blocking them,” he said.

The legislator pointed to the disappearance of several ponds and wetlands in Accra due to rapid urban development, warning that the encroachment on these natural drainage systems has worsened flooding in the capital.

“We used to have ponds and wetlands in Accra, but many have been filled and built upon. We need to identify those structures and remove them to restore the natural flow of water,” he added.

Mr. Oppong Asamoah further called for investigations into how developers acquired lands located on wetlands and waterways, insisting that accountability should not end with the demolition of buildings, addind that authorities must also pursue individuals who sold such lands for development.

“Some people sold these wetlands to developers. We need to go after those who sold the lands because for a long time we have focused only on demolishing buildings without finding out who facilitated these developments,” he said.

“If they are politicians, chiefs or other influential persons, the law should not respect anyone. If we truly want to address this situation, we must be firm in the decisions we take,” he added.

His comments come amid renewed concerns over flooding in Accra following recent heavy rains, which have led to widespread calls for stricter enforcement of planning regulations and protection of wetlands and drainage channels

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