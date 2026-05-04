Fisheries Minister calls for data upgrade to boost fisheries economy

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, has called for improved and updated data in the fisheries sector to enhance decision-making.

She said much of the data currently used by the government and partners was outdated and did not reflect changes in marine and aquatic ecosystems.

Speaking at a multistakeholder engagement workshop on the Blue Ventures Conservation Programme in Ghana, Madam Arthur urged stakeholders to prioritise data review and modernisation.

"I have been saying that we must look at our data again. Some of the data we've been quoting since…,” she said.

The Minister commended Blue Ventures for its initiative and welcomed its collaboration with the ministry following the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

The partnership would focus on policy, legal, and institutional support for sustainable fisheries management, enforcement systems, capacity building, scientific research, data collection, and community engagement.

Other areas include marine conservation, ecosystem protection, livelihood empowerment, and monitoring, evaluation, and learning.

Blue Ventures is funding and working with local partners in coastal communities, including the Centre for Coastal Management at the University of Cape Coast, Global Fisheries and Resilience Alliance, Ghana National Canoe and Fishermen Council, and the Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana.

The Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ventures, Ebrima Saidy, said the organisation’s mission in Ghana aligned with national priorities.

He commended Ghana for establishing the Greater Cape Three Points Marine Protected Area, describing it as a demonstration of commitment to rebuilding fisheries.

"We all recognise the urgency. Across Ghana’s coastline, small-scale fishers are facing declining catches, increasing competition in nearshore waters, and growing pressures on the ecosystem they depend on.

"These are not distant challenges; they are affecting food security, income, and the resilience of coastal communities today,” he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Professor Berchie Asiedu, Deputy Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, underscored the need for increased investment in data gathering to better understand aquatic resources and the sector’s economic impact.

He also called for cross-border collaboration in fisheries data sharing.

"Fishes don't have passports. If a fish moves from here and it is caught in Liberia, we need to share the data,” he said.

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