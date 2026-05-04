Greater Accra Minister satisfied with BECE conduct after monitoring centres

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on its first day after touring selected centres across the region on Monday, May 4.

The minister undertook the tour alongside the Accra Mayor, Michael Allotey, and the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to monitor the examination process.

Speaking after visiting six schools in Accra, she described the exercise as well organised, noting that both candidates and supervisors conducted themselves appropriately.

“I would say so far, so good. I’m pleased with the well-organised environment, and the students are well prepared,” she stated.

She indicated that all candidates in the centres visited were present, describing it as a sign of readiness and commitment.

“We noticed that all the students are present, meaning they are prepared and ready to make sure that they make Ghanaians and their parents proud,” she said.

The minister further explained that logistical challenges raised ahead of the examinations had been resolved before the start of the exercise. According to her, preparations began months earlier, involving the Regional Director of Education, to ensure a smooth process.

“The logistics have been provided, and some of the concerns raised previously were addressed before today. So today, everybody is prepared,” she noted.

She also highlighted the enthusiasm displayed by candidates, describing it as an indication that they were ready for the examinations.

“You can see from the students the enthusiasm they have in writing the exam. They are well prepared for it,” she added, expressing hope that candidates would come out with flying colours.

Meanwhile, discussions on making the Ga language compulsory in schools within the Greater Accra Region have gained renewed attention following concerns raised by the Ga Mantse and other stakeholders.

Addressing the issue, the minister acknowledged that in many schools, languages such as Twi and Fante are often taught instead of Ga.

“It’s a concern that was raised—that most of the schools, when you go, instead of teaching them Ga, they end up teaching them Fante and Twi,” she explained.

She noted that the matter has been brought to the attention of the appropriate educational authorities and should be given due consideration.

According to her, making the Ga language compulsory for students within the region would be appropriate.

“Because we are in Greater Accra, it should be compulsory for all students within the region,” she emphasised.

She added that assurances have been given that the concerns will be addressed, with stakeholders awaiting official communication on the next steps.

“The minister has assured us that he is going to work on it. We are waiting for him to write officially to us and see the way forward,” she stated.

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