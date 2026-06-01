Republic Bank brings clean water to Pwalugu, Dingoni with mechanized borehole projects

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has successfully inaugurated two mechanized borehole water projects in the Upper East and Northern Regions, bringing clean and safe drinking water to underserved communities after a heart-wrenching documentary exposed residents competing with animals for water.

The projects, commissioned on May 25 in Pwalugu (Talensi District) and May 26 in Dingoni (Tolon District), were undertaken under the Bank's "Power to Make A Difference" (PMAD) initiative and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) on clean water and sanitation.

JoyNews documentary that sparked action

Speaking at the Pwalugu inauguration, Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, revealed that the intervention was inspired by a JoyNews documentary by Upper East Regional Correspondent Albert Sore.

"The documentary revealed heartbreaking scenes of women and children struggling daily for water alongside animals," Dr. Dzoboku said. "As a responsible institution committed to touching lives, we felt compelled to intervene."

He added that Republic Bank supports four key SDGs through its CSR interventions: Health, Education, Water and Sanitation, and Climate Action.

'A symbol of hope, dignity, and improved public health'

The Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Donatus Akamugri Atanga, commended Republic Bank for what he described as a life-changing intervention.

"This project is not just about water; it is a symbol of hope, dignity, improved public health, and enhanced livelihoods for the people of Pwalugu," he stated. "It is also a clear example of how public-private partnerships can positively impact lives at the grassroots level and contribute to the socio-economic development of our people."

The Chief of Pwalugu, Naba Ayine Akpiisi Kurugu, noted that the successful drilling was remarkable, recalling previous unsuccessful attempts by contractors in the area.

"Many people attempted this project without success, but Republic Bank persevered and drilled beyond 110 metres to finally secure water for our people," he said. "This sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Dingoni: Relief for a water-stressed district

At the Dingoni inauguration, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Seidu Breimeh, who represented the Northern Regional Minister, praised the Bank for complementing government efforts.

"Water remains a major challenge in this district, and this project brings great relief to the people of Dingoni," he said.

The Chief of Woribogu, Woribogu Lana Abukari, thanked Republic Bank for fulfilling its promise and urged residents to maintain peace and protect the facility.

"There were several communities with severe water challenges, but we selected this community because of the peace that exists here," he advised. "I encourage everyone to continue living in harmony and to safeguard this important facility."

Sustainability at the core

Dr. Dzoboku explained that the mechanized borehole is intended to provide consistent relief, particularly to women and school children who previously spent long hours searching for water.

"We want children to have more time to study and families to focus on productive activities," he said.

The Bank has pledged to work closely with the contractor over the next year to train community members on the operation and maintenance of the solar and electricity-powered automated borehole system.

"The project reflects Republic Bank's commitment to touching lives beyond banking," Dr. Dzoboku concluded.

Also present at the ceremonies were Mr. Joseph L. Ashong, General Manager, Commercial and Retail Banking; Mrs. Akua Oduraa Botchway, Company Secretary; and other executives and branch managers from Bolgatanga and Tamale.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.