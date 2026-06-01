Rotary Club of Kumasi East supplies Psychiatric medication to KATH to improve mental health service

The Psychiatric Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is advancing calls for the inclusion of mental health services under national health insurance coverage, as patients struggle to access treatment due to the high cost of medication.

This situation is forcing some patients to relapse after failing to continue treatment, while others are requesting discharge against medical advice because they cannot afford prescribed drugs.

Facility authorities are renewing calls for resources and medication support for mental health services to be fully covered under the NHIS for staff and patient safety.

The concerns for the inclusion of mental health services on the National Health Insurance Scheme were raised during an intervention by the Rotary Club, Kumasi East, to improve service delivery at the Psychiatric Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Head of the Psychiatric Unit at KATH, Dr. Ruth Owusu-Antwi, says although discussions have been ongoing to include mental health treatment under the NHIS, little progress has been made.

“We know there are efforts to enlist it on the National Health Insurance, but that has not materialized. This means patients buy medication and seek services out of their pocket every time.

“There are a few times staff have been attacked in the ward because they were aggressive and relatives could not afford medications. Some of them request for discharge against medical advice because they cannot afford medication,” he said.

Dr. Owusu-Antwi made the remarks during a donation of psychiatric medication by the Rotary Club of Kumasi East to the Psychiatric Unit of KATH.

The donation, valued at about GH¢40,000, is expected to support needy patients receiving treatment at the facility.

Dr. Owusu-Antwi described the intervention as timely.

“This donation from Rotary Club Kumasi East is timely. And in Mental Health Month, this month is turning on the theme: moving from awareness to action. And we believe this is a positive action they have taken towards mental health care. Needy patients will now benefit from this intervention,” she said.

President of the Rotary Club of Kumasi East, Gina Akosua Acheampong, said the donation was informed by a needs assessment conducted at the facility in line with the vision of the club.

“For the meantime, we envision that the medication we have supplied will help supplement their condition here at the facility. Our needs assessment disclosed how critical it was for support of this kind, and that’s what Rotary Club is about: serving,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.