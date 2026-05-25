Regional

Rotary Club of Accra-Odadee AOGA marks 2nd anniversary with donations to mothers, hospitals

Source: Clinton Yeboah   
  25 May 2026 8:01am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Rotary Club of Accra-Odadee AOGA has marked its second anniversary and Mother’s Day celebrations with a major healthcare support initiative benefiting mothers, newborns, and health facilities in Accra and Dodowa.

The intervention, carried out at the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital in Dodowa and the Achimota Hospital, focused on supporting maternal and newborn healthcare while bringing relief to vulnerable mothers facing financial difficulties after delivery.

As part of the project, the Club, in collaboration with the Wheelchair Foundation and Chair The Hope, donated wheelchairs to support patient mobility within the hospitals.

New mothers at the facilities also received newborn care packages containing essential baby items to support them during the post-delivery period.

In one of the most emotional moments of the exercise, the Club settled the outstanding medical bills of several mothers who had delivered babies but were unable to pay for their healthcare costs.

Some of the beneficiaries had reportedly experienced delays in discharge due to unpaid hospital bills.

Speaking during the presentation, President of the Club, Mother Teresa Brew, said the initiative formed part of Rotary’s commitment to maternal and child health, which remains one of Rotary International’s key focus areas.

According to her, the project was deliberately aligned with Mother’s Day celebrations to honour the sacrifices and resilience of mothers.

She stressed the need for service organisations to continue complementing government efforts in addressing pressing healthcare challenges, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Officials of both the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital and Achimota Hospital expressed appreciation to the Club for what they described as timely support for both patients and healthcare facilities.

Several beneficiary mothers, many visibly emotional, also thanked the Club for the intervention, describing the support as a major relief during a difficult period.

Beyond Accra and Dodowa, the Club also extended support to the Oti Region, where one of the donated wheelchairs was presented to a single mother in Worawora who has reportedly been unable to walk since childhood.

Despite her condition, the woman works as a groundnut farmer to support herself and her son.

Club members said her story highlighted the importance of supporting vulnerable persons with dignity and compassion.

The Rotary Club of Accra-Odadee AOGA, made up largely of alumni of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School and Aburi Girls' Senior High School, says it remains committed to Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self” through projects focused on health, education, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

The anniversary initiative, members say, reflects the Club’s growing impact since its chartering two years ago and its continued commitment to improving lives within communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group