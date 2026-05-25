Rotary Club of Accra-Odadee AOGA marks 2nd anniversary with donations to mothers, hospitals

The Rotary Club of Accra-Odadee AOGA has marked its second anniversary and Mother’s Day celebrations with a major healthcare support initiative benefiting mothers, newborns, and health facilities in Accra and Dodowa.

The intervention, carried out at the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital in Dodowa and the Achimota Hospital, focused on supporting maternal and newborn healthcare while bringing relief to vulnerable mothers facing financial difficulties after delivery.

As part of the project, the Club, in collaboration with the Wheelchair Foundation and Chair The Hope, donated wheelchairs to support patient mobility within the hospitals.

New mothers at the facilities also received newborn care packages containing essential baby items to support them during the post-delivery period.

In one of the most emotional moments of the exercise, the Club settled the outstanding medical bills of several mothers who had delivered babies but were unable to pay for their healthcare costs.

Some of the beneficiaries had reportedly experienced delays in discharge due to unpaid hospital bills.

Speaking during the presentation, President of the Club, Mother Teresa Brew, said the initiative formed part of Rotary’s commitment to maternal and child health, which remains one of Rotary International’s key focus areas.

According to her, the project was deliberately aligned with Mother’s Day celebrations to honour the sacrifices and resilience of mothers.

She stressed the need for service organisations to continue complementing government efforts in addressing pressing healthcare challenges, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Officials of both the Shai-Osudoku District Hospital and Achimota Hospital expressed appreciation to the Club for what they described as timely support for both patients and healthcare facilities.

Several beneficiary mothers, many visibly emotional, also thanked the Club for the intervention, describing the support as a major relief during a difficult period.

Beyond Accra and Dodowa, the Club also extended support to the Oti Region, where one of the donated wheelchairs was presented to a single mother in Worawora who has reportedly been unable to walk since childhood.

Despite her condition, the woman works as a groundnut farmer to support herself and her son.

Club members said her story highlighted the importance of supporting vulnerable persons with dignity and compassion.

The Rotary Club of Accra-Odadee AOGA, made up largely of alumni of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School and Aburi Girls' Senior High School, says it remains committed to Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self” through projects focused on health, education, youth empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

The anniversary initiative, members say, reflects the Club’s growing impact since its chartering two years ago and its continued commitment to improving lives within communities.

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