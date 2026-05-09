Princess Jannis Foundation CEO urges Ghanaians to celebrate Mothers wholeheartedly for their sacrifices

CEO of Princess Jannis Foundation and Omega Instant Chocolate Mix, Princess Jannis Acheampong.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Princess Jannis Foundation and Omega Instant Chocolate Mix, Princess Jannis Acheampong, has called on the public to show love, respect, and appreciation to mothers as Mother’s Day approaches.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, she emphasised that mothers remain the backbone of every home and society, noting that their sacrifices, care, and unconditional love deserve recognition not only on Mother’s Day, but every day.

“Our mothers go through so much to raise us. This is the time to celebrate them, appreciate their efforts, and remind them how special they are to us,” she stated.

As part of this year’s activities, the Princess Jannis Foundation, in collaboration with Omega Instant Chocolate Mix, is preparing a special Mother’s Day celebration aimed at supporting and honouring mothers within the community.

Mrs Jannis Acheampong is the Chief Executive Officer of OMEGA Foods, a leading agro-processing company in Ghana recognised for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community development. A graduate of Regent University, she combines strategic business acumen with a strong passion for social responsibility, distinguishing herself as a transformational leader within Ghana’s food industry.

Under her leadership, OMEGA Foods has grown into a trusted household name, contributing to local employment, food security, and value addition within Ghana’s agricultural value chain.

Beyond the corporate sector, Mrs Acheampong is widely respected for her philanthropic work. She has personally supported widows who were unable to pay hospital bills and continues to assist disadvantaged children through direct care initiatives and partnerships with local non-governmental organisations.

Her leadership has been characterised by integrity, compassion, and a strong commitment to community empowerment, making her a role model for the next generation of African business leaders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.