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‘Mothers are backbone of the society’ – Opoku-Agyemang marks Mother’s Day with heartfelt tribute

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  10 May 2026 12:28pm
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Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has paid glowing tribute to mothers across Ghana and the world in celebration of Mother’s Day, describing them as the backbone of society.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday, May 10, Prof Opoku-Agyemang praised the strength, sacrifice, wisdom and unconditional love of mothers, saying their resilience and dedication continue to inspire generations.

“Today, we recognise the strength, sacrifice, wisdom, and unconditional love of mothers across Ghana and around the world,” she stated.

According to the Vice President, mothers play a vital role in holding families, communities and economies together through their unwavering support and commitment.

She also reaffirmed government’s commitment to improving the lives of women and mothers through policies and interventions aimed at promoting empowerment, dignity and opportunity.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang highlighted initiatives such as the 24-hour markets and the Women’s Development Bank as part of efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for women.

She further mentioned investments in skills training, apprenticeship programmes, access to finance and the nationwide distribution of free sanitary pads for schoolgirls as measures intended to support women and young girls.

The Vice President also acknowledged the contributions of grandmothers, guardians and all women who play maternal roles in the lives of others.

“Your love and service do not go unnoticed,” she added while wishing mothers a happy Mother’s Day and praying for God’s blessings upon them.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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