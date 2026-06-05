Father’s Day: Mothers urged to help children appreciate fathers’ sacrifices

Ahead of Father's Day celebrations, Ghanaian singer BongoFari has appealed to mothers to help their children understand and appreciate the sacrifices fathers make for their families, revealing that he once sold the equipment he depended on for his music career to raise money and save his wife during childbirth.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews on June 3, the musician recounted some of the challenges he faced while raising his children, stressing that many fathers make significant sacrifices that often go unnoticed by their children.

BongoFari, who relies on singing gigs to support his household, said one of the most difficult moments of his life came when he had to part with his studio equipment to pay for a caesarean section and save the lives of his wife and newborn child.

"As a father, I've made a lot of sacrifices. I remember a time when I didn't have money and had to sell my studio equipment to save my wife's life and the baby's life during a caesarean section," he said.

According to him, despite the sacrifices he made, his children grew up unaware of many of the struggles he endured to provide for them.

"When my children grew up, they never knew what I went through to bring them into the world. My wife didn't tell them. I paid their school fees and did a whole lot of things, but the children would say, 'Daddy, you don't give us anything.' They didn't know I had been giving everything to their mother," he lamented.

The musician also used the opportunity to advise fathers not to abandon their responsibilities, especially when challenges arise in their marriages.

He acknowledged that some men contribute to the negative perceptions surrounding fatherhood through irresponsible behaviour, including infidelity and domestic abuse.

"Some fathers are not doing the right thing. Some mistreat their wives, while others engage in extramarital affairs. We need to educate men to understand that their wives are their partners and that there should be transparency in the relationship," he said.

BongoFari urged mothers to acknowledge the contributions fathers make and help children recognise their efforts.

"The ladies are overshadowing the men. When a father provides something for the children, it is important to let them know it came from their father. The children's memory is still developing, so they may not know who is doing what in the home," he stated.

He believes fathers play a critical role in the upbringing and welfare of children and deserve greater appreciation from their families and society.

BongoFari's comments come as families across the country prepare to celebrate Father's Day, a time dedicated to recognising the contributions, sacrifices, and commitment of fathers and father figures.

Why not take a moment to celebrate your father by letting him know you appreciate his sacrifices?

JOY BRANDS will be giving fathers an unforgettable treat on Father’s Day on June 20 in the JOY SAFARI ESCAPE! This will be a grand ultimate weekend celebration for fathers and father figures.

The fun-filled adventure promises relaxation, excitement, and quality family bonding, featuring thrilling side attractions such as an Island Party Experience, Boat Cruising, Swimming, Archery, Lawn Tennis, Board Games, and the unique opportunity of Animal Feeding, alongside many other exciting activities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.