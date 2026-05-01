Stand by mothers – Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu urges fathers to lead by example on Mother’s Day

As Ghana joins the rest of the world to celebrate Mother’s Day, Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, is calling on fathers to take a leading role in ensuring mothers are properly honoured.

He said the celebration should go beyond gifts and messages, stressing that it must reflect genuine respect, gratitude, and good conduct from children.

According to him, fathers have a responsibility to guide their children to appreciate their mothers' sacrifices.

This, he noted, can be done through prayer, helping with household chores, and expressing appreciation.

“For any father or husband who’s caring, the virtues will tell you that you have to be supportive of your wife,” he said.

“The women are the weaker vessel. When somebody is weak, you don’t take advantage of the weak. That’s where you hold her by the hand and give her the support. Respect and bring comfort to her.”

He urged fathers to be intentional in their actions.

“So we want to encourage all fathers. The fathers who are present, let mothers feel your support and value of being a mother,” he added.

As part of activities to mark the occasion, families are being encouraged to create memorable experiences for mothers. One such opportunity is the Joy FM Mother’s Day Out at Crown Forest on May 9.

The event will offer activities such as horse riding, quad biking, safari tours, and friendly competitions, giving families a chance to celebrate mothers in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Interested participants can reserve slots by contacting the organisers, with packages available for both mothers and their loved ones.

The Joy FM Crown Forest Experience is organised in partnership with Crown Forest, promoting a blend of nature and leisure as families honour mothers.

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